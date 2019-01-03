Long & Foster Real Estate : Three New Agents Join Long & Foster's Avalon Office in Avalon, New Jersey

Michael Mavromates, manager of Long & Foster Real Estate's Avalon office, has announced the appointment of three new sales associates to the Long & Foster team. The new agents include Denise Doyle, Teresa Campama and Paul Bodo.

'We are pleased to welcome these fantastic agents joining Long & Foster,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'Long & Foster remains an industry leader through its commitment to providing sales associates with the latest and best tools, technology and training. This gives us a competitive edge in the market, and more importantly, allows our sales associates to help more local buyers and sellers reach their homeownership goals.'

