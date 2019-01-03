Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Long & Foster Real Estate : Three New Agents Join Long & Foster's Avalon Office in Avalon, New Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:04am CET

Michael Mavromates, manager of Long & Foster Real Estate's Avalon office, has announced the appointment of three new sales associates to the Long & Foster team. The new agents include Denise Doyle, Teresa Campama and Paul Bodo.

'We are pleased to welcome these fantastic agents joining Long & Foster,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'Long & Foster remains an industry leader through its commitment to providing sales associates with the latest and best tools, technology and training. This gives us a competitive edge in the market, and more importantly, allows our sales associates to help more local buyers and sellers reach their homeownership goals.'

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate brand. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.

Disclaimer

Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 03:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aApple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:08aOil prices slide on supply surge, global market turmoil scares off investors
RE
05:02aUK services growth drops to two-year low in fourth quarter in Brexit 'stasis' - BCC
RE
04:40a/C O R R E C T I O N -- RBC Global Asset Management/
AQ
04:27aYen surges, Aussie slides as growth fears trigger FX 'flash crash'
RE
04:27aYen surges, Aussie slides as growth fears trigger FX 'flash crash'
RE
04:04aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : Colleen Marshall Joins Long & Foster's Historic Downtown Office in Charlottesville, Virginia
PU
04:04aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : & Foster's Glenda McDaniel Named Top Listing And Top Selling Agent for November 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
5TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.