Long Live The Bat: DC Commemorates 80 Years of Batman with Worldwide Fan Celebration

To mark the 80th anniversary of Batman, DC today unveiled
plans for a global commemoration of the World’s Greatest Detective.
Kicking off this March at SXSW, the multifaceted campaign for DC’s Caped
Crusader will feature exclusive celebrations, special theatrical
engagements, the milestone release of DETECTIVE COMICS #1000, live
events and first-ever Batman brand partnerships. As fans join together
under the campaign’s tagline of #LongLiveTheBat, DC’s timeless character
will be honored through Batman Day in September when the Bat-Signal
lights up in major cities worldwide.
First appearing as socialite turned crime-fighter Bruce Wayne in
DETECTIVE COMICS #27 on March 30, 1939, the Dark Knight has stood as a
symbol of determination, bravery and justice to generations of fans for
80 years. He has influenced every area of modern entertainment,
appearing in countless comic books, Saturday morning cartoons, multiple
television series, video games, theme parks and experiences, toys,
collectibles, apparel and lifestyle products, as well as, blockbuster
animated and live-action films. There have been Batman trading cards,
board games and newspaper cartoon strips, and the U.S. Postal Service
has even honored Batman with his own postage stamps. Batman is a
multi-billion dollar icon who continues to reign as the most popular
single Super Hero ever created.
To commemorate this milestone, custom artwork was created that pays
homage to Batman’s legacy in all forms of media. The Batman profile
pencil design is by beloved longtime DC artist José Luis García-López,
and digital paint design is by Admira Wijaya. This graphic will be
featured throughout the celebration.
DC will honor #LongLiveTheBat throughout 2019, including Batman’s 80th
anniversary on March 30 and Batman Day on September 21. As part of
this yearlong celebration, there are many ways fans can participate.
Read Batman:
-
Paying homage to the Super Hero’s 80-year publishing history, DC will
present two commemorative books: including the landmark collector’s
issue of DETECTIVE COMICS #1000, on sale at comics shops March 27, and
a special hardcover release, DETECTIVE COMICS: 80 YEARS OF BATMAN THE
DELUXE EDITION, available March 19.
Experience Batman:
-
SXSW in Austin, Texas, will kick off the global celebration with
multiple fan experiences, photo opportunities, limited-edition
merchandise and Instagrammable mural by a local artist. SXSW will also
set the stage for an incredible moment when more than 1.5 million bats
fly into the night over Austin’s famous Congress Bridge on March 15.
-
DC will celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary with panels at
major conventions, including a dedicated “Happy Birthday, Batman!”
panel at WonderCon in Anaheim on the actual anniversary, March 30.
-
Generations of fans across the globe will gather together to honor the
timeless hero on Batman Day, September 21. The Bat-Signal will light
up in major cities worldwide, alongside a wide array of fan
celebrations, including interactive photo opportunities, live music,
food, games and more. Plus, fans will race across the finish line in
their favorite Caped Crusader attire in a series of 5K and 10K runs in
select cities.
-
Families can celebrate #LongLiveTheBat at multiple Six Flags locations
across North America in August with extended hours, exclusive
Batman-themed experiences and special merchandise. Warner Bros. theme
parks across the globe, including Warner Bros. Movie World Australia,
Parque Warner Madrid and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, will host
Batman 80th anniversary events.
-
Madame Tussauds locations in Orlando and Sydney will unveil
interactive fan-friendly experiences, photo opportunities and special
merchandise in September.
-
In May, collectible art boutique MONDO will host a curated anniversary
exhibit at its Austin gallery celebrating iconic Batman cover art
throughout the years.
-
The global touring exhibition THE ART OF THE BRICK: DC SUPER HEROES
will celebrate the Dark Knight with a special Batman edition,
beginning this September in São Paulo, Brazil.
-
Romics—the comic book, animation and gaming convention in Rome,
Italy—will host an immersive Batman 80th anniversary
exhibit in April.
-
Designed for fans of all ages, visitors to Shanghai this summer will
be treated to a first-of-its-kind special exhibit celebrating Batman.
-
Otter Media brands Rooster Teeth, Crunchyroll, VRV and Fullscreen will
celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary through a variety of
programming and social campaigns designed to amplify DC’s global
campaign.
-
AT&T will activate across retail, digital and DIRECTV, which will
celebrate the anniversary with a Batman-branded channel. Plus, AT&T
customers will get insider access through AT&T THANKS to Batman
content, comics, merchandise, exclusive fan experiences and more.
Watch Batman:
-
Television broadcast partners worldwide will host Batman programming
marathons in March and September.
-
Cartoon Network in the U.S. and key territories will host exclusive
Batman themed programming and stunts for kids in March and September.
-
DC Universe—DC’s digital subscription service—will be celebrating in a
big way with the promotion of Batman content in March and September.
Join Batman:
-
Boys & Girls Clubs of America will join Batman in a first-ever
partnership to celebrate kids, teens and youth development
professionals who stand up for positive change in their communities.
The campaign kicks off in April during National Boys & Girls Clubs
Week.
-
In honor of military appreciation month this May, DC will partner with
the USO, the iconic military support nonprofit, on a special
Batman-themed USO2GO
kit featuring comics, movies, TV shows, games and more. The kit will
offer a fun diversion for service members stationed in remote
locations around the globe, connecting them to home and all things
Dark Knight.
-
Fans in the UK can join in raising awareness of Genetic Disorders UK
by wearing an exclusively designed Batman T-shirt on Jeans for Genes
Day in September.
Shop Batman:
-
WB and DC are also joining forces with an extensive list of retail
partners, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, iTunes, Walmart,
GameStop and Google Play, among others.
-
Global partners such as LEGO, Mattel and Funko will release exclusive
Batman 80th anniversary products throughout the year.
Conceived by artist Bob Kane with writer Bill Finger, Batman is
humanity’s timeless hero. And he’s just getting started. More details on
the global celebration will be released in the coming months.
Fans can join in on social media using the hashtag #Batman80 and
#LongLiveTheBat. Visit www.Batman80.com
for the latest news and updates.
About DC
Home to iconic brands
DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), DC
Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.) and MAD, DC is the creative division
charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and
WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to
unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not
limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and
interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels
and magazines each year, DC is one of the largest English-language
publishers of comics in the world.
