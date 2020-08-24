Long delays at U.S.-Mexico border crossings after new travel restrictions

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Aug 24 - Americans who regularly
cross the border from Mexico reported long wait times to
re-enter the United States on Monday after U.S. officials
imposed new COVID-19-related restrictions on cross-border travel
by U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
The U.S. government closed lanes at select ports of entry on
the border and began conducting more secondary checks to limit
non-essential travel and slow the spread of the novel
coronavirus, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on
Friday.
According to CBP data, wait times at some border crossings
have since doubled or tripled. Many crossing points now have
only one or two lanes of traffic open. On Monday,
border-crossers reported up to 5-6 hour wait times.
Jess Herr, 30, a U.S. citizen who lives in the Mexican
border city of Tijuana and works at a restaurant in San Diego in
southern California, said she usually wakes up at 4 a.m. and
crosses by car in about an hour to make her shift. When she saw
the long line of cars on Monday, she decided to cross by foot,
although she still had to wait five hours to cross the border.
At the Cordoba bridge joining the Mexican city of Ciudad
Juarez with El Paso in Texas, only two lanes were open to
motorists. Border-crossers who usually waited about 45 minutes
told Reuters they had waited more than three hours to cross, and
some were late for work.
Melissa Reyes, general manager for Border Partners, a
nonprofit organization, said she had waited 4-1/2 hours to cross
the border back into the United States over the weekend after
going to Puerto Palomas in Mexico to do some shopping. Normally
the wait time would be 15-20 minutes.
The new restrictions announced last week would prove
challenging for people who live lives that span both sides of
the border, she said. “It’s gonna be pretty devastating,” she
said.
The U.S.-Mexican border is the world's busiest land border.
Before coronavirus restrictions at the border began in
March, over 950,000 people entered the United States from Mexico
on foot or in cars on a typical day.
U.S. President Donald Trump has implemented a series of
sweeping policies to curb legal and illegal immigration in
recent months, saying the moves are necessary to limit the
spread of the coronavirus or preserve jobs for American workers.
In March, the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed to bar
non-essential travel across their shared borders, but the
restrictions still allowed U.S. citizens and permanent residents
to return to the United States.
