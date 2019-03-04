Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Long dollar bets thrive in low volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 03:46am EST
Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar consolidated gains on Monday after posting its biggest monthly rise in four months, as low volatility prompted investors to buy the currency, particularly against the yen.

"On a risk-adjusted basis, the dollar still continues to be the most attractive investment currency against the majors," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole based in London.

Hopes that some of the world's major central banks would raise interest rates this year has faded in recent weeks amid o tepid economic data. Some analysts now expect a fresh round of bank funding at a European Central Bank meeting later this week, boosting the dollar.

Hedge funds have ramped up their long dollar bets, with latest positioning data showing net positions rising to $27.24 billion for the week ending March 1. Most of those bets are positioned to take advantage of higher U.S. interest rates.

Three-month implied volatility in the Japanese yen, a gauge of expected swings in the currency versus the dollar over three months, has flattened to 4 1/2-year lows.

The dollar traded at 111.96 yen, near a 10-week high of 112.08 on Friday.

With volatility expected to stay low, hedge funds have also placed bets on emerging-market currencies versus the dollar. Those bets are now at a one-year high.

Media reports that the United States and China might reach a formal agreement at a summit around March 27 is pushing stocks higher and prompting traders to buy the Chinese yuan and other proxy currencies such as the Australian dollar.

The Chinese yuan ticked up 0.25 percent to 6.6986 to the dollar in offshore trade, near last week's 7 1/2-month high of 6.6737.

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar was flat at 96.52. It rose 0.4 percent in February, its biggest monthly rise since October 2018.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; editing by Larry King)

By Saikat Chatterjee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aHuawei said to be preparing to sue U.S. government - New York Times
RE
03:59aThai central bank says it has acted on rapid moves in baht
RE
03:46aLong dollar bets thrive in low volatility
RE
03:39aZENITHOPTIMEDIA : Auto adspend slows as international trade tensions rise
PU
03:39aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : in Kuwait held a training Program for the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction (PECDAR) in the State of Palestine
PU
03:39aWORLD BANK : Market Competition Key to Create More and Better Jobs in the Philippines
PU
03:39aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : UN to host workshop on sustainable urban development in Ethiopia
PU
03:27aLombard Odier client assets slip despite 'robust' inflows
RE
03:09aPhilippine February annual inflation seen returning to central bank's target range - Reuters poll
RE
03:06aChina says U.S. trade talks progress 'well received'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
2Stocks rally as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Global miners flock to Toronto as buyout buzz spreads
5Tesla to unveil Model Y on March 14, says Musk

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.