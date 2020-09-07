Long-term interest rates for convergence purposes

The fourth Maastricht criterion is based on the level of long-term interest rates. Article 4 of the Protocol on the convergence criteria, as referred to in Article 121 of the Treaty, states that compliance with the fourth convergence criterion 'shall mean that, observed over a period of one year before the examination, a Member State has had an average nominal long-term interest rate that does not exceed by more than 2 percentage points that of, at most, the three best performing Member States in terms of price stability. Interest rates shall be measured on the basis of long-term government bonds or comparable securities, taking into account differences in national definitions.'

Data: https://www.cnb.cz/cnb/stat.STAT_DATA_ARAD.link_to_arad?p_kod=LTIR&p_lang=EN

Publication time: 10:00 a.m.