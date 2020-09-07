Long-term interest rates for convergence purposes

The fourth Maastricht criterion is based on the level of long-term interest rates. Article 4 of the Protocol on the convergence criteria, as referred to in Article 121 of the Treaty, states that compliance with the fourth convergence criterion 'shall mean that, observed over a period of one year before the examination, a Member State has had an average nominal long-term interest rate that does not exceed by more than 2 percentage points that of, at most, the three best performing Member States in terms of price stability. Interest rates shall be measured on the basis of long-term government bonds or comparable securities, taking into account differences in national definitions.'
Data: https://www.cnb.cz/cnb/stat.STAT_DATA_ARAD.link_to_arad?p_kod=LTIR&p_lang=EN
Publication time: 10:00 a.m.
Disclaimer
Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 08:09:00 UTC