Longboat Energy : Annual General Meeting 2020

29 May 2020

Longboat Energy plc

("Longboat Energy", "the Company" or "Longboat")

Annual General Meeting

Longboat Energy, established by the former management team of Faroe Petroleum plc to build a significant North Sea-focused E&P business, announces that it has posted to shareholders the Notice of Annual General Meeting, to be held on 24 June 2020 as a closed meeting, which is also available on the Company's website at www.longboatenergy.com