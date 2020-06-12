Log in
News : Companies

Longboat Energy : Annual General Meeting 2020

06/12/2020 | 04:43am EDT

29 May 2020

Longboat Energy plc

("Longboat Energy", "the Company" or "Longboat")

Annual General Meeting

Longboat Energy, established by the former management team of Faroe Petroleum plc to build a significant North Sea-focused E&P business, announces that it has posted to shareholders the Notice of Annual General Meeting, to be held on 24 June 2020 as a closed meeting, which is also available on the Company's website at www.longboatenergy.com

Enquiries:

Longboat Energy

via FTI

Helge Hammer, Chief Executive Officer

Jon Cooper, Chief Financial Officer

Stifel (Nomad)

Tel: +44 20 7710 7600

Callum Stewart

Jason Grossman

Ashton Clanfield

FTI Consulting (PR adviser)

Tel: +44 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

longboatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Sara Powell

Disclaimer

Longboat Energy plc published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:42:01 UTC
