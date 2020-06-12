Longboat Energy : Annual General Meeting 2020

29 May 2020
Longboat Energy plc
("Longboat Energy", "the Company" or "Longboat")
Annual General Meeting
Longboat Energy, established by the former management team of Faroe Petroleum plc to build a significant North Sea-focused E&P business, announces that it has posted to shareholders the Notice of Annual General Meeting, to be held on 24 June 2020 as a closed meeting, which is also available on the Company's website at www.longboatenergy.com
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Longboat Energy
|
via FTI
|
Helge Hammer, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Jon Cooper, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Stifel (Nomad)
|
Tel: +44 20 7710 7600
|
Callum Stewart
|
|
Jason Grossman
|
|
Ashton Clanfield
|
|
FTI Consulting (PR adviser)
|
Tel: +44 20 3727 1000
|
Ben Brewerton
|
longboatenergy@fticonsulting.com
|
Sara Powell
|
Disclaimer
Longboat Energy plc published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:42:01 UTC