Longford Capital : Closes Another Law Firm Portfolio Investment

Following closely behind the closing of a $67 million law firm portfolio
investment, Longford Capital has executed an investment with another
leading litigation law firm. The most recent portfolio investment calls
for an initial capital commitment of $15 million and is expected to
expand to more than $30 million over the next 36 months. The portfolio
involves more than one dozen cases on behalf of multiple clients in
different industries, asserting commercial claims and patent
infringement claims with more than $750 million in alleged damages.
Portfolio investments enable leading law firms to spread risk and
satisfy client demands. Leading law firms are approaching Longford
Capital at an increasing rate to achieve these benefits.
“Longford Capital understands how to construct law firm portfolio
investments and is among only a few firms that have sufficient capital
and experience to select and invest in a portfolio of cases,” said
William P. Farrell, Jr., Longford Capital Managing Director and General
Counsel. “Longford Capital expects to make more investments with leading
law firms in the fourth quarter, as those firms begin financial planning
for year end.”
About Longford Capital
Longford Capital is a leading private investment company that provides
capital solutions to leading law firms, public and private companies,
universities, government agencies, and other entities involved in
large-scale, commercial legal disputes. Typically, Longford Capital
funds attorneys' fees and other costs necessary to pursue meritorious
legal claims in return for a share of a favorable settlement or award.
The firm manages a diversified portfolio, and considers investments in
subject matter areas where it has developed considerable expertise,
including, business-to-business contract claims, antitrust and trade
regulation claims, intellectual property claims (including patent,
trademark, copyright, and trade secret), fiduciary duty claims, fraud
claims, claims in bankruptcy and liquidation, domestic and international
arbitrations and a variety of others. www.longfordcapital.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005194/en/