Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Longford Capital : Closes Another Law Firm Portfolio Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Following closely behind the closing of a $67 million law firm portfolio investment, Longford Capital has executed an investment with another leading litigation law firm. The most recent portfolio investment calls for an initial capital commitment of $15 million and is expected to expand to more than $30 million over the next 36 months. The portfolio involves more than one dozen cases on behalf of multiple clients in different industries, asserting commercial claims and patent infringement claims with more than $750 million in alleged damages.

Portfolio investments enable leading law firms to spread risk and satisfy client demands. Leading law firms are approaching Longford Capital at an increasing rate to achieve these benefits.

“Longford Capital understands how to construct law firm portfolio investments and is among only a few firms that have sufficient capital and experience to select and invest in a portfolio of cases,” said William P. Farrell, Jr., Longford Capital Managing Director and General Counsel. “Longford Capital expects to make more investments with leading law firms in the fourth quarter, as those firms begin financial planning for year end.”

About Longford Capital

Longford Capital is a leading private investment company that provides capital solutions to leading law firms, public and private companies, universities, government agencies, and other entities involved in large-scale, commercial legal disputes. Typically, Longford Capital funds attorneys' fees and other costs necessary to pursue meritorious legal claims in return for a share of a favorable settlement or award. The firm manages a diversified portfolio, and considers investments in subject matter areas where it has developed considerable expertise, including, business-to-business contract claims, antitrust and trade regulation claims, intellectual property claims (including patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret), fiduciary duty claims, fraud claims, claims in bankruptcy and liquidation, domestic and international arbitrations and a variety of others. www.longfordcapital.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pASHIANA HOUSING : organises first kid-centric homes conclave
AQ
12:24pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Wins $7.2 bln US Air Force Contract for Next-Gen GPS Satellites
AQ
12:24pSymantec Co. (SYMC) Position Lowered by GAM Holding AG
AQ
12:24pHIGHWOODS PROPERTIES : Reports No Damage From Hurricane Florence
AQ
12:24pOVERSTOCK COM : Medici Ventures Announces Beta Launch of Bitsy.com Cryptocurrency Wallet and Exchange
AQ
12:24pAPT SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:24pTech success brings business to Oulu
GL
12:23pCARETECH : Form 8.3 -
PU
12:23pCARETECH : Form 8.3 -
PU
12:23pCAMBIAN : Form 8.3 -
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.