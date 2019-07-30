Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Longford Capital : Funds Patent Enforcement Campaign for University of California, Santa Barbara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Longford Capital, one of the largest providers of litigation finance in the world, is proud to announce that it is funding a patent enforcement campaign for University of California, Santa Barbara (“UC Santa Barbara”) related to UC Santa Barbara’s groundbreaking filament LED technology. This technology is the result of cutting-edge techniques developed by a Nobel laureate-led team at UC Santa Barbara for making LEDs that require less energy, create less heat, and distribute light in all directions. The patented technology replaces traditional incandescent light bulbs, while using a fraction of the energy and lasting several times longer. Major retailers of LED light bulbs have been profiting from unauthorized sales of UC Santa Barbara’s patented technology since filament LED light bulbs became available around 2014. The market has grown rapidly to more than $1,000,000,000 in sales projected for 2019.

Longford Capital will fund the attorneys’ fees and expenses related to UC Santa Barbara’s enforcement campaign in exchange for an agreed-upon portion of the proceeds generated from the campaign. This is a non-recourse investment, meaning that Longford Capital is only compensated if the campaign is successful. Longford Capital’s commitment to UC Santa Barbara is part of Longford Capital’s University Initiative, which provides financial assistance to Universities to help them realize the full value of their research and development activities, without burdening their budgets.

Working with Longford Capital enables UC Santa Barbara, a public institution that relies on the support of taxpayers, student tuition and contributions from donors, to protect its valuable intellectual property rights without utilizing university funds. The proceeds generated from this enforcement campaign will help fund future research, education, and development of cutting-edge technologies and new scientific insights that will benefit the public.

“America’s universities are the backbone of innovation and economic growth in the United States,” said Michael A. Nicolas, co-founder and Managing Director of Longford Capital. “UC Santa Barbara is recognized worldwide for its scholars and for excellence across broad fields of study, including solid state lighting and power switching. The technology at the heart of this enforcement campaign has fundamentally improved lighting technology in ways that conserve energy and increase efficiency. Simply put, UC Santa Barbara reinvented the lightbulb. We are proud to support UC Santa Barbara’s efforts to protect its valuable intellectual property rights and generate revenue that will be used to fund future technological breakthroughs,” said Michael.

About Longford Capital

Longford Capital is a leader in the commercial litigation finance industry, and is one of the largest managers in the asset class in the world, with more than $550 million in assets under management. Longford invests in business-to-business disputes, providing non-recourse capital solutions to law firms, public and private businesses, universities, government agencies, and other entities with $25 million to more than $2 billion in controversy. Longford Capital’s team of former partners from national law firms possesses the experience and relationships necessary to identify and invest in what it believes to be the strongest cases. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of investments in four broad substantive legal areas, including commercial disputes, antitrust and trade regulation claims, intellectual property claims, and international arbitration matters.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pAlithya Achieves the 2019/2020 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications
AQ
03:05pCV SCIENCES : Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership With The Kroger Co.
AQ
03:05pCorning Down Over 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pDIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:04pNEWELL BRANDS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pPUBLIC STORAGE : Announces the Appointment of a New Director
BU
03:03pMid Penn Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch
GL
03:03pMID PENN BANCORP : Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch
AQ
03:02pBoenning & Scattergood Proudly Announces Expansion of Private Client Group Presence in Columbus, Ohio with Addition of Sweney Cartwright & Co. Team
BU
03:01pThryv® Launches “Winning on Main Street” Podcast Series
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2FRESNILLO PLC : Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
4GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group