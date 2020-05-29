Log in
Longroad Energy : Selected to Develop 160 MW of Solar with 640 MWh of Battery Storage in Hawai'i

05/29/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

HONOLULU, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longroad Energy was selected by Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) to begin developing two utility-scale solar and battery storage projects for completion in 2023. The proposed projects include the 120 MWac/480 MWh Mahi Solar in Kunia, O'ahu, which would be the state's largest solar project to date, and the 40 MWac/160 MWh Pulehu Solar in Pulehu, Maui. 

"We have a track record in Hawai'i of working with local residents to design good projects that communities support," said Paul Gaynor, CEO of Longroad Energy.  "We are grateful for the opportunity to develop these new projects that help the state make strides towards its ambitious 100% renewable energy goal."

In the coming months, Longroad plans to gather community input, negotiate power purchase agreements with HECO, begin the permitting process and hold virtual public meetings.  The Mahi Solar project plans to work with the Hawaii Farm Bureau on O'ahu to find new agricultural uses for the land under and around the solar panels, and the Pulehu Solar project plans to support the educational efforts of the Maui Economic Development Board to teach students about clean energy. For further information, visit www.longroadenergy.com/mahi and www.longroadenergy.com/pulehu.

The Hawai'i team at Longroad (previously as First Wind) developed seven of the state's largest clean energy projects including 150 MW of wind and 110 MW of solar, all of which are operating today.

About Longroad Energy Holdings, LLC
Longroad Energy Holdings, LLC is focused on renewable energy project development, operating assets, and services.  Today, Longroad owns 1.1 GW of operational and under construction wind and solar projects across the United States.  Its services affiliate, Longroad Energy Services, operates and manages 2.6 GW in total comprised of these projects plus 1.5 GW of wind and solar projects on behalf of third parties.  Longroad is owned by the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Infratil Limited, and Longroad's management team.

Web:  www.longroadenergy.com  
Twitter:  @LongroadTweet
LinkedIn:  linkedin.com/company/longroad-energy-partners

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longroad-energy-selected-to-develop-160-mw-of-solar-with-640-mwh-of-battery-storage-in-hawaii-301067897.html

SOURCE Longroad Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
