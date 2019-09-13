Longrun Tea : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGRUN TEA GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

龍 潤 茶 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2898)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Longrun Tea Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 28 March 2019 in relation to the renewal of annual caps regarding the continuing connected transactions of the Company; and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 18 April 2019, 22 May 2019, 24 June 2019, 12 July 2019, 2 August 2019 and 16 August 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular (the "Announcements"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2019, the Circular was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 13 September 2019. As additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information to be contained in the Circular, the Company expects that the despatch date of the Circular will be further postponed to a date on or before 11 October 2019.