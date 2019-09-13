Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Longrun Tea : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGRUN TEA GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

龍 潤 茶 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2898)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Longrun Tea Group Company Limited (the "Company") dated 28 March 2019 in relation to the renewal of annual caps regarding the continuing connected transactions of the Company; and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 18 April 2019, 22 May 2019, 24 June 2019, 12 July 2019, 2 August 2019 and 16 August 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular (the "Announcements"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2019, the Circular was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 13 September 2019. As additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information to be contained in the Circular, the Company expects that the despatch date of the Circular will be further postponed to a date on or before 11 October 2019.

1

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 15 June 2017.

By order of the Board

Longrun Tea Group Company Limited

Chiu Ka Leung

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Dr. Chiu Ka Leung

Ms. Yeh Shu Ping

Mr. Jiao Shaoliang

Dr. He William

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lam Siu Hung

Mr. Guo Guoqing

Mr. Kwok Hok Lun

Dr. Liu Zhonghua

2

Disclaimer

Longrun Tea Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 11:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:40aLUFTHANSA : Swissport awarded 'load control' business for all continental flights of swiss international air lines
AQ
07:40aALASKA AIR : Airlines asks guests to help reduce inflight plastic waste through #FillBeforeYouFly; Airline kicks off initiative to plant trees when guests bring their own pre-filled water bottle
AQ
07:38aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : London Stock Exchange rejects Hong Kong takeover bid
RE
07:37aNATIONAL EXPRESS : Foundation unlocks £250,000 more funding to help young people
PU
07:37aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:37aSOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Results Of Preferential Offering
PU
07:37aBone Distractors Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Arthrex Inc. and Innomed Inc. | Technavio
BU
07:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : London Stock Exchange rejects Hong Kong takeover bid
RE
07:36aOVO Energy to break into Britain's Big six suppliers with SSE deal
RE
07:35aADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil slips towards $60 on demand worries, despite trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5KROGER : Kroger Shows a Sales Turnaround -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group