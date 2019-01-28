Longtime Marketing Executive Tim Webert Joins Restaurant Technologies as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

Restaurant
Technologies, the leading provider of cooking oil management and
exhaust cleaning solutions, has announced the hire of Tim Webert as
Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. In this
role, Webert will oversee Restaurant Technologies’ product launch and
expansion strategies, strategic marketing plans and lead M&A and
partnership development to bring a range of strategic initiatives and
client solutions to life.
For the last two decades, Webert has built a long track record of
leading organizations through transformative growth and expansion. His
contributions have spanned B2C and B2B markets, small and large
organizations, and varied industries including Health Care,
Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Corporate Travel and Financial Services.
“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Tim, and the diverse range of
experiences, skills and respected leadership he brings, onto the
Restaurant Technologies team,” said Jeff Kiesel, President and CEO of
Restaurant Technologies. “Tim’s relentless focus on finding the best and
most creative ways to serve our customers, and his strategic approach to
addressing a range of marketing needs, makes him the perfect addition to
the company.”
Prior to joining Restaurant Technologies, Webert was the Founder and
President of PraeVeni SBC, a healthcare company which provides a
state-of-the-art heart screening test to detect and measure
individualized risk to youth and adults. He was also the Vice President
of Global Marketing at Carlson Wagonlit Travel, where he led a global
marketing team which oversaw strategic product marketing, market
insights, business analytics and product innovation.
“Restaurant Technologies is truly transforming the way that foodservice
providers across a diverse range of industries are managing their
back-of-house operations, and we’re only at the beginning of this
transformation,” said Webert. “This industry represents a dynamic and
rapidly growing market, and I’m confident that together our team will
help deliver even more, much-needed solutions to our customers
nationwide.”
Restaurant Technologies has continued to quickly expand its business
footprint over the last year, reaching new geographic markets, launching
new products and expanding new market segments. In 2019, Webert and his
team will focus on the continued expansion and nationwide launch of one
of its signature offerings, AutoMist™, which automates and simplifies
the cleaning processes for grill and fryer hoods and flues, and improves
overall fire safety in kitchens. Restaurants already using AutoMist
include McDonald’s and P.F. Chang’s, with the number of restaurants
expected to substantially increase this year as more and more
restaurants work to minimize their risk of dangerous and costly kitchen
fires.
Recently, the company also announced it is providing its Total Oil
Management solution to more than 1,500 new grocery and convenience store
units, bringing the company’s total client roster of foodservice
providers across a range of segments to more than 27,000 locations
nationwide.
