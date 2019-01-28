Longtime Marketing Executive Tim Webert Joins Restaurant Technologies as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

A strategic marketing and business development executive, Tim Webert joins Restaurant Technologies with the passion and experience to bring in new business opportunities

Restaurant Technologies, the leading provider of cooking oil management and exhaust cleaning solutions, has announced the hire of Tim Webert as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. In this role, Webert will oversee Restaurant Technologies’ product launch and expansion strategies, strategic marketing plans and lead M&A and partnership development to bring a range of strategic initiatives and client solutions to life.

For the last two decades, Webert has built a long track record of leading organizations through transformative growth and expansion. His contributions have spanned B2C and B2B markets, small and large organizations, and varied industries including Health Care, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Corporate Travel and Financial Services.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Tim, and the diverse range of experiences, skills and respected leadership he brings, onto the Restaurant Technologies team,” said Jeff Kiesel, President and CEO of Restaurant Technologies. “Tim’s relentless focus on finding the best and most creative ways to serve our customers, and his strategic approach to addressing a range of marketing needs, makes him the perfect addition to the company.”

Prior to joining Restaurant Technologies, Webert was the Founder and President of PraeVeni SBC, a healthcare company which provides a state-of-the-art heart screening test to detect and measure individualized risk to youth and adults. He was also the Vice President of Global Marketing at Carlson Wagonlit Travel, where he led a global marketing team which oversaw strategic product marketing, market insights, business analytics and product innovation.

“Restaurant Technologies is truly transforming the way that foodservice providers across a diverse range of industries are managing their back-of-house operations, and we’re only at the beginning of this transformation,” said Webert. “This industry represents a dynamic and rapidly growing market, and I’m confident that together our team will help deliver even more, much-needed solutions to our customers nationwide.”

Restaurant Technologies has continued to quickly expand its business footprint over the last year, reaching new geographic markets, launching new products and expanding new market segments. In 2019, Webert and his team will focus on the continued expansion and nationwide launch of one of its signature offerings, AutoMist™, which automates and simplifies the cleaning processes for grill and fryer hoods and flues, and improves overall fire safety in kitchens. Restaurants already using AutoMist include McDonald’s and P.F. Chang’s, with the number of restaurants expected to substantially increase this year as more and more restaurants work to minimize their risk of dangerous and costly kitchen fires.

Recently, the company also announced it is providing its Total Oil Management solution to more than 1,500 new grocery and convenience store units, bringing the company’s total client roster of foodservice providers across a range of segments to more than 27,000 locations nationwide.

About Restaurant Technologies, Inc.

A trusted partner for more than 20 years, Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of cooking-oil management and back-of-house exhaust cleaning solutions to more than 27,000 national quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery delis, hotels, casinos, universities and hospitals. Restaurant Technologies helps food service operators make their kitchens safer, smarter, more efficient and more sustainable through its automated oil storage, handling, filtration monitoring and disposal management systems and AutoMist™ automated exhaust cleaning solutions. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., Restaurant Technologies is a privately held company, currently operates 41 depots and has more than 1,000 employees serving customers across the United States. For additional Restaurant Technologies information and news, visit www.rti-inc.com. Follow Restaurant Technologies on Twitter @RTIoil, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005110/en/