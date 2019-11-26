Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lonza and DiNAQOR AG Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Gene Therapy Programs for Patients with Monogenic Cardiomyopathies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:31am EST

BASEL, Switzerland and PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonza and DiNAQOR AG, a global gene therapy platform company, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance DiNAQOR's preclinical programs for the treatment of cardiac myosin-binding protein-C (MYBPC3) cardiomyopathies, a genetic condition that can result in heart failure.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Lonza will provide DiNAQOR preclinical, clinical and commercial production support for the company's lead preclinical program DiNA-001, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy program for patients with MYBPC3-linked cardiomyopathy. Lonza's state-of-the-art cell-and-gene-therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, TX (US) will handle all product supply for DiNA-001.

Quote from Alberto Santagostino, SVP Head of Cell & Gene Technologies, Lonza Pharma & Biotech: 

"DiNAQOR has established an innovative gene therapy platform that will allow for the evaluation of this promising treatment for monogenic cardiomyopathies. DiNAQOR represents the truly trailblazing companies that we strive to empower in the cell and gene therapy space and we are fully committed to the DiNAQOR team as they seek to advance novel treatment options for people living with heart disease."

Quote from Dr. Johannes Holzmeister, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DiNAQOR:

"Lonza is a leader in the manufacturing of adeno-associated virus gene therapy vectors and is the optimal partner to help us rapidly advance and scale the production of DiNA-001 from early-stage clinical trials through commercialization. Precise and rapid genetic diagnostics, leading analytics, and an adequate product supply for all stages of clinical development and commercialization are necessary to bring these potentially transformational gene therapies to patients suffering from heart failure. We are excited to collaborate with Lonza on this critical initiative."

Through this partnership, DiNAQOR will be able to leverage Lonza's extensive, dedicated teams and laboratories for viral-vector process-development, located in Houston (US).

In addition to its cardiac gene therapy platform, DiNAQOR is also developing a local-regional delivery system for the heart. This will allow the company to route gene therapy directly to the cardiac muscle maximizing biodistribution and transduction of the cardiomyocytes. This approach will look to minimize potential adverse effects of systemic gene therapy delivery.

About Monogenic Cardiomyopathies 
Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle that can lead to heart failure. Approximately 50% of all cardiomyopathies are caused by a single-gene or monogenic defect. There are 1.7 million people in the European Union and the United States currently affected by a monogenic cardiomyopathy, 300,000 of these individuals have a defect in the MYBPC3 gene. There is currently no cure for patients living with genetic cardiomyopathies.

About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world's leading suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness, by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure a wide range of diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from how we apply our manufacturing technologies to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to developing preservation and protection materials.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide (at the end of 2018). The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.

About DiNAQOR
Founded in 2019, DiNAQOR AG is a global gene therapy platform company focused on advancing novel solutions for patients suffering from heart disease. The company's lead preclinical program, DiNA-001 is focused on the treatment of MYBPC3-linked cardiomyopathy. DiNAQOR is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, with additional presence in London, England and Boston, Massachusetts (US). For more information visit www.dinaqor.com.   

Lonza Contact Details

Dirk Oehlers
Investor Relations Officer
Lonza Group Ltd
Tel +41 61 316 8540
dirk.oehlers@lonza.com

Dr. Sanna Fowler
Head of External Communications
Lonza Pharma & Biotech
Tel +41 61 316 8929
sanna.fowler@lonza.com

DiNAQOR Contact Details

Kellie Walsh
KWM Communications
Tel 1-914-315-6072
kwalsh@kwmcommunications.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer
Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lonza-and-dinaqor-ag-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-advance-gene-therapy-programs-for-patients-with-monogenic-cardiomyopathies-300965490.html

SOURCE DiNAQOR


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cobham plc AMENDMENT
PU
11:48aVIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Home Equity Line of Credit Special - Now Extended Through Dec. 31st!
PU
11:48aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations
GL
11:47aVISIBER57 CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:46aKLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from november 21, 2019 to november 25, 2019
GL
11:46aVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 18 Nov au 22 Nov 2019
AQ
11:46aALSTOM SA : Alstom to construct the new metro for the Métropole Aix-Marseille-Provence
AQ
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 26 November 2019
AQ
11:46aNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Releases New Video Highlighting Investment and Flood Protection Efforts at the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant
BU
11:46aEOS IMAGING : Announces the Upcoming Launch of EOSedge™, Its New Generation Imaging System
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group