Looker : Earns Two Spots on G2 Crowd “Best Software Awards 2019”

Looker,
a leading data platform company, today announced it has been recognized
in two categories in the 2019 Best
Software Awards from the G2
Crowd, the largest
business commerce platform. Looker was identified in both the Top
50 Products for Mid-Market, and the Top
50 Fastest Growing Products.
The equivalent of The People’s Choice Awards for tech companies, G2
Crowd’s Best Software Awards provides the definitive ranking of the best
software companies and products worldwide. Tech companies on the list
are selected with data provided by its software users, and as a result,
have proven their commitment to customers and providing technology that
delivers.
With over 45,000 software companies on G2, Looker’s recognition on both
the prestigious Top 50 Products for Mid-Market (#21) list and Top 50
Fastest Growing Products (#27) list is an exceptional achievement and
one that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users.
“Our goal is to build a data platform that truly impacts the day-to-day
life of our customers by allowing them to easily visualize and
understand their data,” said Nick Caldwell, Chief Product Officer at
Looker. “This award is particularly meaningful as it’s based on direct
feedback from our customers and we are extremely thankful for that
recognition. In 2019, you can expect to see continued growth as our
platform becomes even more flexible with new applications, features, and
integrations that further our mission of delivering data workflows to
virtually any business and function.”
Looker is the new Platform for Data that streamlines the data supply
chain to put real, actionable information into the hands of all
employees across all industries when they need it. It allows any
organization to extract value from data at web scale, utilizes powerful
department specific plug-and-play applications and empowers a global
ecosystem of partners and developers to easily build third-party
applications on its platform. This is Looker’s second time earning their
title as one of G2’s Best Software winners as the company was listed on
both the Top 100 and Top 50 Products for Mid-Market lists in 2018.
G2 Crowd compiled the list using data collected from over 270,000
authentic customer reviews spanning nearly 60,000 software products,
with every single review vetted by an individual person, not a machine,
to ensure legitimacy.
“This is no subjective list by a few people giving their opinions,”
explains Godard Abel, CEO, and co-founder of the G2 Crowd. “With the
highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and
services, and highest quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more
than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies are
doing the best job of helping businesses reach their potential.”
To find out more on how Looker compares to other BI and analytics tools,
please check out the 2019
G2 Crowd Report and the G2
Crowd Mid-Market Grid Report.
Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at
G2Crowd.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. All scores are calculated
using G2’s algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence,
explained in detail here.
Further information on methodology is available upon request.
About Looker
Looker is a unified Platform for Data that delivers actionable business
insights to every employee at the point of decision. Looker integrates
data into the daily workflows of users to allow organizations to extract
value from data at web scale. Over 1600 industry-leading and innovative
companies such as Sony, Amazon, The Economist, IBM, Spotify, Etsy, Lyft
and Kickstarter have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures.
The company is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, with offices in
San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Boulder, London, Tokyo and Dublin,
Ireland. Investors include CapitalG, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers,
Meritech Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Goldman Sachs. For more
