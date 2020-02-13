Looker Identified as a Challenger in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Looker in the Report for the Third Consecutive Year

Looker, a leading data platform company, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned the company in the Challengers quadrant in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms1. Looker was first included in the Magic Quadrant in 2018 making this the third consecutive year the company has continued being positioned in this report.

“The growing demand for tools that close the gap between discovering insights and taking action is creating a profound change in the way we use data in the workplace,” said Nick Caldwell, Chief Product Officer at Looker. “At Looker our vision is to meet this demand by enabling data experiences that go far beyond traditional business intelligence. We are building features, integrations and developer tools that infuse data into the day-to-day tools and workflows of people in all industries across all departments.”

“CarGurus’ technology-driven approach to building the most trusted and transparent automotive marketplace brings data analytics to the core of everything we do,” said Bryan Kaufman, Senior Data Applications Engineer at CarGurus. “Looker plays an integral role in our daily operations, providing employees across the company with access to site instrumentation statistics, key internal financial and sales reporting, and up-to-date strategic initiative performance. This gives us full visibility into our data to derive actionable insights on millions of car listings and shoppers every day.”

Looker is the platform for data that puts real, actionable information into the hands of its customers across their organization when they need it by infusing data experiences into day-to-day workflows. It allows virtually any organization to extract value from data at web scale and embed customized Looker data experiences. More than 2,000 companies are using Looker and half of those companies are integrating insights and experiences beyond Looker with over 5,000 developers creating data experiences on the platform.

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, and learn more in this blog entitled Looker and the Magic Quadrant: A Shift In the Market.

For more information on a specific use case, Looker is hosting a webinar with its customer Allbound on Thursday, March 5th at 10am PT entitled: Generating ROI with Embedded Analytics.

Looker will be participating at the Gartner Data & Analyst Summit in London from March 9 - 11, 2020 at booth PL15. Looker customer, Scott Joslin, SVP of Data Strategy at Warner Media International, will be speaking on Tuesday, March 10th at 3pm with a session entitled ‘Static to Dynamic: Driving Data Democratization in Media.’

Pedro Arellano, Looker’s Vice President of Product Marketing, will be presenting at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2020 in Grapevine, Texas on Monday, March 23rd, 1:15pm - 2:00pm, and Looker will be exhibiting at the conference from March 23rd - 26th at booth 304.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Looker

Looker is a unified data platform that delivers actionable business insights to employees at the point of decision. Looker integrates data into the daily workflows of users to allow organizations to extract value from data at web scale. Over 2000 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony, Amazon, The Economist, IBM, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or visit looker.com.

Looker and associated marks and trademarks are registered trademarks of Looker Data Sciences, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Looker’s offerings. The words "may," "will," "expect," and similar expressions, such as statements of belief concerning new or planned product features and developments, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to delay in product availability, failure to meet or satisfy customer requirements, and slower than anticipated growth in our market. Looker assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release. Any unreleased services, features or products referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase our products and services should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms,” by James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Kurt Schlegel, Austin Kronz, and Julian Sun February 11, 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005717/en/