Looker : Receives Highest Scores Possible in Enterprise BI Platform Report Across Seven Categories

Looker, a leading data platform company, today announced it has again been identified as a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise BI (Business Intelligence) Platforms (Vendor Managed), Q3 2019 report. It gave Looker the highest scores possible across the following categories: Big Data, System of Insights, Product Vision, Deployment Options, Delivery Model, Execution Roadmap and Past Performance. According to the report, “reference customers ranked Looker as ‘exceeds expectations’ across most capabilities.”

“Trust and choice are two of the most important values for a data platform as more and more people across departments are counting on data to do their jobs,” said Frank Bien, CEO at Looker. “To achieve the highest ranking scores possible across several categories is incredibly impactful for us as we’re focused on providing a customer experience that delivers both the freedom of multi-cloud environments and the scalability to empower all employees with data in virtually any business and function.”

In the report Looker received the highest score possible in the Systems of Insights criterion. Looker believes its high score in this category is made possible by Looker’s language for data, LookML, which enables widespread data experiences across organizations, is strong from insight to action with a proven ability of giving non-technical users a way to gain value. The report notes “Looker’s middle tier - LookML - concentrates on logical data modeling and optimized connectivity,” and that some “reference customers praised LookML and data governance capabilities.”

The Looker data platform is the modern, cloud choice with the report stating to “put Looker on top of your modern scalable big data database,” noting its multi-cloud capabilities as “Looker’s sweet spot is an environment in which clients have already made the migration to the big data cloud databases (AWS Redshift, Snowflake, or Google Big Query for example).”

The report compares 14 vendors based on 19 criteria in the areas of strategy, current product offering and market presence.

