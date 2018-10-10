Looker Unveils Looker 6: the Modern Platform for Data

Today at JOIN
2018, Looker’s
annual conference for data professionals, the company announced the
latest major release to the Looker platform – Looker
6. Built for the modern enterprise, Looker 6 is designed to be a
unified and extensible platform for data that flexes and scales to the
ever-changing needs of business.
“Early on Looker built its BI application to solve the issues of access
to accurate, timely business data at scale that were the result of
decades of either inflexible solutions or constrained tools,” said Frank
Bien, CEO of Looker. “Today, data is the lifeblood of organizations and
users want to do more than just look at data; they want to work in it.
To achieve that, companies need a data platform with a scalable and
extensible architecture. Looker 6 is the next evolution of our platform
– designed for those building the next generation of data applications
and analytic workflows.”
"Organizations that deploy Looker and Snowflake get deeper insights from
all their data by all their users - something not possible with legacy
analytics and data warehouse solutions," said Walter Aldana, VP of
Alliances at Snowflake. "Cloud-built solutions like ours deliver the
power, concurrency and near-infinite scalability needed to enable
data-driven organizations. With Looker 6, our joint customers will be
able to advance their businesses and better serve their customers with
decisions based on data."
MEET LOOKER 6
Looker 6 is designed to flex and scale as needs for information change
and expand. It allows companies to focus on their competitive edge and
growth, not maintenance or deployment. It continues to build upon
Looker’s widely-adopted BI application and adds stronger
enterprise-class features, enhanced tools and powerful department
specific plug-and-play applications. Looker 6 empowers users to access,
analyze and then take action on the specific data they need. The new
features in Looker 6 announced today are:
-
Looker for Digital Marketing: Designed specifically for the
individual needs of the digital marketer, Looker’s application for
digital marketing eliminates data isolation by providing valuable,
cross-channel insights to help optimize performance across the
company’s most important marketing channels.
-
Looker for Web Analytics: Looker’s application for web
analytics will provide a friendly interface with simple link sharing
to allow for easy collaboration around data from Google Analytics 360.
Equipped with powerful filtering and drilling capabilities, teams can
dig into the row-level details they need to get better answers.
-
Freedom to Develop: Looker 6 will deliver a new suite of
development tools for data analysts. Putting software developer tools
into the hands of data analysts allows them to become more efficient
and collaborative at scale. This new suite of tools includes
foldering, importing work from other people, and an expanded set of
permissioning options around model development.
-
Enterprise Security: The new Encryption Key Management
architecture is designed to provide enterprise-class procedures to
create an even more secure data platform. This industry-standard key
management service and encryption practice is designed to ensure that
encrypted data at-rest and in-transit is secure. It also paves the way
for Looker to include additional encryption algorithms.
-
Certified: New enterprise security compliance certifications
including SOC2 Type II are now available upon request.
-
Explore On-The-Fly: New Custom Fields provide greater
on-the-fly exploration capabilities to discover new insights.
-
Localization: Beginning in 2019, Looker is planning to localize
the application and data modeling to Japanese, French and German to
lay the groundwork for accelerated global expansion.
-
Visualizations: The more refined visualizations enhancements
let you go even further faster by providing smarter defaults and
better application of color plus. The extensibility and customization
features of Looker 6 can be fully interactive, providing users with
simple ways to discover new insights.
Other capabilities coming in Looker 6 are more powerful scheduling and
alerting, increased customization and better administrative visibility
into usage activity.
“Due to the uniqueness of Indiegogo's platform, integrating all of our
client's data on one social media dashboard, not to mention aggregating
it with data from our platform, has always been a pain point for us,”
said Emily Lee, Marketing Strategy and Operations Manager at Indiegogo.
“By participating in the beta, we've seen the potential for Looker's new
application for digital marketing analytics to bring all that data
together to help us effortlessly visualize, analyze and maximize the
impact of our ads. We see Looker and this application as a valuable tool
not only internally, but potentially externally as well.”
AVAILABILITY
New Looker 6 features will begin rolling out over the next month. Looker
applications are currently in beta and will be generally available in
early 2019.
