Looking for Healthcare Investment Opportunities? Experts at Infiniti Explain Why Now Is the Time to Invest in Central and Eastern Europe

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on exploring healthcare investment opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe. In this article, the experts at Infiniti explore the key factors fueling healthcare investment opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005053/en/

Over the past two decades, there has been significant growth and development in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)’s healthcare sector. Consequently, it is now one of the most attractive healthcare investment destinations for both domestic as well as international investors. Rapid demographic changes and rising disposable income across the region are resulting in increased government and individual spending on healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the highly fragmented healthcare market in CEE also provides investors with attractive healthcare investment opportunities.

Looking for an ideal healthcare investment strategy? Request a free proposal and learn how our solutions can help you identify an effective strategy and areas of investment that can help you maximize ROI.

Healthcare investment opportunities in CEE

Rising healthcare spend

At the current rate of transformation, CEE can expect an abundant flow of healthcare investment in the next few years. More and more investors are attracted to this market due to the increased healthcare spending in the region. Low fertility rates, emigration of younger population, and the rising life expectancy are some of the factors leading to this increased spending on healthcare services.

Scope of consolidation

The vast potential for consolidation in the region gives better healthcare investment opportunities in CEE. In Western Europe, as there are only a few dominant players with regional monopolies in the healthcare market, even if investors acquire some independent firms, it wouldn’t move the needle in terms of market share. On the other hand, in the case of CEE, buying a few independent firms can make investors grow rapidly.

Healthcare companies will be required to develop new and different operating models in order to tap into new opportunities. Get in touch with our experts to know how we can help you stay updated with the latest innovations and strategies for success in the European healthcare market.

Attractive healthcare sub-sectors

Some healthcare subsectors tend to attract and provide more healthcare investment opportunities than others. For instance, biotechnology is one of the most attractive healthcare subsectors right now. This segment is expected to attract a significant amount of healthcare investment during the next couple of years. Central and Eastern European regions are a highly fertile hunting ground for healthcare investors due to the emerging clusters across the region.

Learn more about Infiniti's solutions for the healthcare industry. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005053/en/