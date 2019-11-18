Log in
Looking for Ways to Improve Overall Efficiency? SpendEdge's Latest Blog Highlights Core Purchasing Strategies

11/18/2019 | 11:16am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the 6 core purchasing strategies to improve organizational efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005596/en/

Today, the purchasing function is not just confined to acquiring goods and services from different organizations. It has become a significant business unit that helps organizations to increase their overall savings. Apart from identifying saving opportunities, it plays a strategic rule in cutting down lead times and ensuring delivery of quality goods on time.

At SpendEdge, we understand the role of purchasing strategies in increasing the overall efficiency of organizations. Therefore, we have listed the core purchasing strategies that can help companies to increase their productivity.

Core Purchasing Strategies

Purchasing Strategy #1: Supplier Optimization

Organizations often associate with multiple suppliers across the globe. This makes it difficult for companies to manage them. Rationalizing suppliers is a key strategy that companies can adopt to simplify the purchasing process. Involving key vendors and purchasing from one single supplier also opens the possibility for volume discounts.

Identifying key suppliers is crucial for companies to gain volume discounts and other monetary benefits. Request free platform access to gain specific supplier insights.

Purchasing Strategy #2: TQM Practice

Total quality management can enable organizations to gain a competitive advantage while improving product quality and reducing costs. TQM also improves customer satisfaction by monitoring personnel management, process management, customer relationships, supplier relationships, product design, quality information, and benchmarking. For detailed insights, get in touch with our analysts here!

Purchasing Strategy #3: Risk Management

Majority of organizations operate in a highly complex and dynamic environment with a high risk of supply chain disruption. Having an effective risk management process can help companies analyze factors such as labor disputes, capacity issues, natural disasters, incorrect forecasts and delays, and inventory problems causing supply chain disruptions.

To know about all purchasing strategies, read the complete article here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
