Looking for funding? The EIC may have something for you!

The European Innovation Council (EIC) has as its goal to put Europe on top of the next wave of breakthrough and disruptive innovation that creates new markets. Space-based technology fits this profile and there are number of funding opportunities available under open EIC calls that may be of interest to space-tech innovators.

Support for deep-tech, high-risk SMEs and innovators

One such opportunity is the EIC Accelerator Pilot (previously known as the SME Instrument), which supports innovative, high-potential SMEs to develop and bring to market new products, services and business models. The EIC Accelerator supports, for example, trials, prototyping, validation, demonstration and testing in real-world conditions, and market replication.

Projects will receive between EUR 0.5 and EUR 2.5 million in the form of grants. The EIC Accelerator also offers blended finance in the form of an optional investment in equity in addition to the grant, to single for-profit SMEs. Grants will finance activities from Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 6-8. Activities above TRL 8 will financed only through blended finance. You can find a map of current EIC Accelerator companies here. The next cut-off date for applications is 18 March 2020. You can apply here.

Novel ideas for radically new technologies

Another opportunity is the Future and Emerging Technologies (FET) Open call Novel ideas for radically new technologies, which is looking for proposals for cutting-edge, high-risk or high-impact interdisciplinary research. This research should have a radical vision and target a novel and ambitious science-to-technology breakthrough that opens up new areas of investigation.

FET Open aims to establish European leadership in the early exploration of future technologies. It looks for opportunities that are of long-term benefit for citizens, the economy and society. With this aim in mind, it strives to mobilise Europe's most creative and forward-thinking researchers from all disciplines to work together and explore possible leading technology paradigms of the future.

Cutting-edge innovation

As part of its Pathfinder pilot (FET-Proactive) Boosting emerging technologiescall, the EIC looked for proposals for projects that aimed to demonstrate a new technological paradigm for human-centric Artificial Intelligence, contributing to the wider debate on the sociotechnical, organisational and AI-ethical dimensions of these technologies and systems. Also targeted were proposals for implantable autonomous biomedical devices and materials and breakthrough solutions for zero-emissions energy generation.

FET Proactive aims to identify the future and emerging technologies with the highest economic and societal potential. It looks to establish a broad and solid European basis in terms of knowledge, key technological building blocks and interdisciplinary communities to ensure that Europe has the best 'first mover' position to capitalise rapidly and effectively on emerging societal and industrial opportunities.

EGNSS R&D White Paper

The European Agency () has gathered input from EGNSS (Galileo and ) users, confirming the importance of investing in the development of EGNSS downstream applications in order to capture economic and technological returns.

This can be achieved by identifying the priority areas for investing in downstream applications by market segment; analysing the different funding tools that could support EGNSS market uptake; and describing the desirable characteristics that define best practices for EGNSS R&D programmes.

The results of this research have been complied in a White Paper outlining recommendations for areas of focus and innovation funding for EGNSS R&D, which is available for download here.