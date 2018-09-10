Loomis Sayles Announces Changes to Global Fixed Income Team Leadership

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today that Kenneth Buntrock, portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global fixed income team, will retire in March 2019 after 21 years with the company. In preparation for Ken’s retirement, longstanding portfolio managers Lynda Schweitzer and Scott Service will assume leadership roles effective immediately, joining David Rolley as co-team leaders. The team oversees approximately $29.61 billion in institutional and retail assets for global clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180909005021/en/

“We are grateful to Ken for more than 20 years of service and leadership at Loomis Sayles,” said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer. “His dedication is reflected within the success and growth of the Loomis Sayles global bond capabilities over the past two decades, and we wish him the best in retirement.”

Until his retirement date, Ken will continue in his leadership and portfolio management roles to ensure a seamless transition and provide continuity for clients.

This transition is part of a comprehensive succession plan that was initiated in 2007, when Lynda was named portfolio manager following her six-year tenure as a global portfolio specialist and trader for the team. Similarly, Scott joined the team in 2004, became portfolio manager on a variety of global credit strategies in 2011 and was named portfolio manager on all remaining global bond products in 2014.

“We believe this is the ideal time to elevate Lynda and Scott in recognition of their tenure, experience and track records as portfolio managers,” said Jae Park, chief investment officer. “Lynda and Scott have been vital members of the global fixed income team working in close partnership with Ken and David for over 15 years, and their leadership will be integral to the success of our global bond capabilities moving forward.”

David Rolley will continue his portfolio management responsibilities with Lynda and Scott for the global fixed income portfolios, as well as the emerging market fixed income team portfolios. There will be no changes to the team’s style or investment philosophy. David, Lynda and Scott will continue to report to Jae Park, chief investment officer.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: DAVID W. ROLLEY, CFA

David Rolley is a vice president, portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global fixed income team and emerging market debt group at Loomis, Sayles & Company. With 38 years of investment industry experience, David co-manages a suite of global bond, global credit and global allocation products. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 1994, he was a principal and director of international capital market research at DRI/McGraw-Hill. His responsibilities included international interest rate and currency forecasting, and risk management consulting. David was also corporate vice president and senior US economist for the institutional equity group at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and chief financial economist at Chase Econometrics. David earned a BA from Occidental College and studied post-graduate economics at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a past president of the Boston Association of Business Economists.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: LYNDA SCHWEITZER, CFA

Lynda Schweitzer is a vice president portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global fixed income team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. With 32 years of investment industry experience, she co-manages a suite of global bond and global credit products. Lynda is also a member of the macro strategies, developed markets sovereign and global credit sector teams. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 2001 as a global portfolio specialist and trader, she worked at Putnam Investments as a global bond trader for both developed and emerging markets. In her tenure at Putnam, Lynda was also a global fixed income trading assistant and custody operations supervisor. Previously, she worked for State Street Bank and Trust Co. as a fund accountant, responsible for custody and pricing of global fixed income funds. Lynda earned a BA from the University of Rochester and an MBA from Boston University.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: SCOTT M. SERVICE, CFA

Scott Service is a vice president, portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global fixed income team at of Loomis, Sayles & Company. He co-manages a suite of global bond and global credit products. Scott joined Loomis Sayles in 1995 and was promoted to credit analyst in 1999. Between 2001 and 2003, he worked in Paris for Loomis Sayles’ parent company, Natixis Investment Managers, covering European credits across various industries and honing his international credit analysis skills. Scott returned to the Loomis Sayles fixed income team in 2003 and became leader of the global credit sector team. In 2004, he joined the global fixed income team. Previously Scott he held financial accounting positions at both State Street Bank and PNC Bank. He earned a BS from Babson College and an MBA from Bentley College.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $264.4 billion** in assets (as of June 30, 2018).

Total strategy assets include all assets managed by the respective team.

**Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 26 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking℠ to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms¹ ($988.4 billion / €846.5 billion AUM²).

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A.

¹Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

² Net asset value as of June 30, 2018. Assets under management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM.

1 As of July 31, 2018.

MALR022378

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180909005021/en/