Loomis Sayles Announces Changes to Global Fixed Income Team Leadership

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers,
announced today that Kenneth Buntrock, portfolio manager and co-team
leader of the global fixed income team, will retire in March 2019 after
21 years with the company. In preparation for Ken’s retirement,
longstanding portfolio managers Lynda Schweitzer and Scott Service will
assume leadership roles effective immediately, joining David Rolley as
co-team leaders. The team oversees approximately $29.61
billion in institutional and retail assets for global clients.
“We are grateful to Ken for more than 20 years of service and leadership
at Loomis Sayles,” said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer. “His
dedication is reflected within the success and growth of the Loomis
Sayles global bond capabilities over the past two decades, and we wish
him the best in retirement.”
Until his retirement date, Ken will continue in his leadership and
portfolio management roles to ensure a seamless transition and provide
continuity for clients.
This transition is part of a comprehensive succession plan that was
initiated in 2007, when Lynda was named portfolio manager following her
six-year tenure as a global portfolio specialist and trader for the
team. Similarly, Scott joined the team in 2004, became portfolio manager
on a variety of global credit strategies in 2011 and was named portfolio
manager on all remaining global bond products in 2014.
“We believe this is the ideal time to elevate Lynda and Scott in
recognition of their tenure, experience and track records as portfolio
managers,” said Jae Park, chief investment officer. “Lynda and Scott
have been vital members of the global fixed income team working in close
partnership with Ken and David for over 15 years, and their leadership
will be integral to the success of our global bond capabilities moving
forward.”
David Rolley will continue his portfolio management responsibilities
with Lynda and Scott for the global fixed income portfolios, as well as
the emerging market fixed income team portfolios. There will be no
changes to the team’s style or investment philosophy. David, Lynda and
Scott will continue to report to Jae Park, chief investment officer.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: DAVID W. ROLLEY, CFA
David Rolley
is a vice president, portfolio manager and co-team leader of the global
fixed income team and emerging market debt group at Loomis, Sayles &
Company. With 38 years of investment industry experience, David
co-manages a suite of global bond, global credit and global allocation
products. Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 1994, he was a principal and
director of international capital market research at DRI/McGraw-Hill.
His responsibilities included international interest rate and currency
forecasting, and risk management consulting. David was also corporate
vice president and senior US economist for the institutional equity
group at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and chief financial economist at Chase
Econometrics. David earned a BA from Occidental College and studied
post-graduate economics at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a past
president of the Boston Association of Business Economists.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: LYNDA SCHWEITZER, CFA
Lynda
Schweitzer is a vice president portfolio manager and co-team leader of
the global fixed income team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. With 32 years
of investment industry experience, she co-manages a suite of global bond
and global credit products. Lynda is also a member of the macro
strategies, developed markets sovereign and global credit sector teams.
Prior to joining Loomis Sayles in 2001 as a global portfolio specialist
and trader, she worked at Putnam Investments as a global bond trader for
both developed and emerging markets. In her tenure at Putnam, Lynda was
also a global fixed income trading assistant and custody operations
supervisor. Previously, she worked for State Street Bank and Trust Co.
as a fund accountant, responsible for custody and pricing of global
fixed income funds. Lynda earned a BA from the University of Rochester
and an MBA from Boston University.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION: SCOTT M. SERVICE, CFA
Scott
Service is a vice president, portfolio manager and co-team leader of the
global fixed income team at of Loomis, Sayles & Company. He co-manages a
suite of global bond and global credit products. Scott joined Loomis
Sayles in 1995 and was promoted to credit analyst in 1999. Between 2001
and 2003, he worked in Paris for Loomis Sayles’ parent company, Natixis
Investment Managers, covering European credits across various industries
and honing his international credit analysis skills. Scott returned to
the Loomis Sayles fixed income team in 2003 and became leader of the
global credit sector team. In 2004, he joined the global fixed income
team. Previously Scott he held financial accounting positions at both
State Street Bank and PNC Bank. He earned a BS from Babson College and
an MBA from Bentley College.
ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES
Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has
helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund
clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate
deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed,
judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research
analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify
investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset
classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has
the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for
value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver
attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has
earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for
whom it manages $264.4 billion** in assets (as of June 30, 2018).
Total strategy assets include all assets managed by the respective
team.
**Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles
Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.
ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS
Natixis Investment
Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to
construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 26 specialized
investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking℠ to deliver
proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all
markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms¹
($988.4 billion / €846.5 billion AUM²).
Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management
and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and
Natixis Investment Managers S.A.
¹Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis
Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based
on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.
² Net
asset value as of June 30, 2018. Assets under management (“AUM”), as
reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and
other types of non-regulatory AUM.
1 As of July 31, 2018.
