Loomis Sayles Announces New Board Members

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today the election of five individuals to its Board of Directors, effective February 19, 2019.

Matt Eagan, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Full Discretion Team

Aziz Hamzaogullari, founder and chief investment officer of the Loomis Sayles Growth Equity Strategies Team

Maurice Leger, director of product management & strategic planning for Loomis Sayles

Rick Raczkowski, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Relative Return Team

Elaine Stokes, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Full Discretion Team

“Each of these individuals embodies the investment culture of Loomis Sayles. They have demonstrated a tireless commitment to excellence and tremendous leadership,” said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “We are confident their insights and expertise will help shape Loomis Sayles’ future as we continue to establish our organization as a premier solutions provider for clients worldwide.”

In addition to these appointments, Beverly Bearden, deputy chief executive officer of Natixis Investment Managers, was elected to the Loomis Sayles Board of Directors on May 24, 2018.

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION:

MATTHEW J. EAGAN, CFA

Matt Eagan is an executive vice president, portfolio manager and co-head of the Full Discretion Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He has 28 years of investment industry experience as a portfolio manager and fixed income analyst. Matt is a co-portfolio manager of the firm’s flagship Loomis Sayles Bond Fund—which won the 2009 Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year award in the fixed income category—as well as the Strategic Alpha, Strategic Income, High Income, Institutional High Income, Investment Grade Bond, Fixed Income and Investment Grade Fixed Income funds. He is also a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. Matt joined Loomis Sayles in 1997 as a fixed income research analyst for the multisector fixed income team. Prior to Loomis Sayles, he was a senior fixed income analyst at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and a senior credit analyst at BancBoston Financial Company. Matt earned a BA from Northeastern University and an MBA from Boston University.

AZIZ HAMZOGULLARI, CFA

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. Aziz joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. He joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. Aziz was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 25 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

MAURICE LEGER, CFA

Maurice Leger is an executive vice president and director of product management & strategic planning at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is also a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. Previously, Maurice led the firm’s strategic marketing group. Maurice has 26 years of investment industry experience. Before joining Loomis Sayles in 2009, he led the institutional investment services group at Old Mutual Asset Management. Prior to Old Mutual, Maurice was head of the product management team at Columbia Management. Earlier in his career, he provided consulting services to investment managers at Accenture and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Maurice earned a BA from the College of the Holy Cross and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

RICHARD G. RACZKOWSKI

Rick Raczkowski is an executive vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and co-head of the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Corporate Bond strategies and Core Plus Fixed Income strategy, which includes the Loomis Sayles Core Plus Bond Fund. Rick is also a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2001. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Rick served as vice president for Back Bay Advisors and was a senior consultant at both Hagler Bailly Consulting and EDS Management Consulting/A.T. Kearney. He also worked as an economist and industry analyst for DRI McGraw-Hill. Rick earned a BA from the University of Massachusetts and an MBA from Northeastern University.

ELAINE STOKES

Elaine Stokes is an executive vice president, portfolio manager and co-head of the Full Discretion Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. She has 31 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Elaine is a co-portfolio manager for the firm’s flagship Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which won the 2009 Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year award in the fixed income category. She is also a member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

Elaine also co-manages a variety of mutual fund and institutional strategies, including the Fixed Income, High Income, High Income Opportunities, Institutional High Income, Investment Grade Bond, Investment Grade Fixed Income, Multisector Income, Strategic Monthly Income and Strategic Income funds, and the Loomis Sayles Multisector Full Discretion, Core Plus Full Discretion, High Yield Conservative and High Yield Full Discretion strategies. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets. Elaine has served as a senior fixed income trader and portfolio specialist.

Elaine is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women at Work Network and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. She earned a BS from St. Michael’s College.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $249.7 billion** in assets (as of December 31, 2018).

*Total strategy assets include all assets managed by the respective team.

**Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active ThinkingSM to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms1 ($917.1 billion/€802.1 billion AUM2).

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A. Services/ products are not available to all investors in all jurisdictions.

Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Visit im.natixis.com or call 800-225-5478 for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

2 Net asset value as of December 31, 2018. Assets under management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM. AUM does not include Vega Investment Managers, which was transferred to Natixis Wealth Management in December 2018.

Established in 1988, the Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year award recognizes portfolio managers who demonstrate excellent investment skill and the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors. To qualify for the award, managers’ funds must have not only posted impressive returns for the year, but the managers also must have a record of delivering outstanding long-term performance and of aligning their interests with shareholders’. The Fund Manager of the Year award winners are chosen based on Morningstar’s proprietary research and in-depth evaluation by its fund analysts.

