Loomis Sayles Announces New Board Members

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers,
announced today the election of five individuals to its Board of
Directors, effective February 19, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005899/en/
Matt Eagan, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Full Discretion Team (Photo: Business Wire)
-
Matt
Eagan, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Full
Discretion Team
-
Aziz
Hamzaogullari, founder and chief investment officer of the Loomis
Sayles Growth Equity Strategies Team
-
Maurice
Leger, director of product management & strategic planning for
Loomis Sayles
-
Rick
Raczkowski, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles
Relative Return Team
-
Elaine
Stokes, portfolio manager and co-head of the Loomis Sayles Full
Discretion Team
“Each of these individuals embodies the investment culture of Loomis
Sayles. They have demonstrated a tireless commitment to excellence and
tremendous leadership,” said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer
and chairman of the board. “We are confident their insights and
expertise will help shape Loomis Sayles’ future as we continue to
establish our organization as a premier solutions provider for clients
worldwide.”
In addition to these appointments, Beverly Bearden, deputy chief
executive officer of Natixis Investment Managers, was elected to the
Loomis Sayles Board of Directors on May 24, 2018.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION:
MATTHEW J. EAGAN, CFA
Matt Eagan is an executive vice
president, portfolio manager and co-head of the Full Discretion Team at
Loomis, Sayles & Company. He has 28 years of investment industry
experience as a portfolio manager and fixed income analyst. Matt is a
co-portfolio manager of the firm’s flagship Loomis Sayles Bond
Fund—which won the 2009 Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year award in
the fixed income category—as well as the Strategic Alpha, Strategic
Income, High Income, Institutional High Income, Investment Grade Bond,
Fixed Income and Investment Grade Fixed Income funds. He is also a
member of the firm’s Board of Directors. Matt joined Loomis Sayles in
1997 as a fixed income research analyst for the multisector fixed income
team. Prior to Loomis Sayles, he was a senior fixed income analyst at
Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and a senior credit analyst at
BancBoston Financial Company. Matt earned a BA from Northeastern
University and an MBA from Boston University.
AZIZ HAMZOGULLARI, CFA
Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief
investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at
Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis
Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the
Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside
the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the
firm’s Board of Directors. Aziz joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from
Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and
managing director. He joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director
of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. Aziz was head of
Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of
the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a
senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier
Advisors. He has 25 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned
a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington
University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.
MAURICE LEGER, CFA
Maurice Leger is an executive vice
president and director of product management & strategic planning at
Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is also a member of the firm’s Board of
Directors. Previously, Maurice led the firm’s strategic marketing group.
Maurice has 26 years of investment industry experience. Before joining
Loomis Sayles in 2009, he led the institutional investment services
group at Old Mutual Asset Management. Prior to Old Mutual, Maurice was
head of the product management team at Columbia Management. Earlier in
his career, he provided consulting services to investment managers at
Accenture and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Maurice earned a BA from the
College of the Holy Cross and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
RICHARD G. RACZKOWSKI
Rick Raczkowski is an executive vice
president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, portfolio manager for the Loomis
Sayles fixed income group and co-head of the relative return team. He
co-manages the Loomis Sayles Corporate Bond strategies and Core Plus
Fixed Income strategy, which includes the Loomis Sayles Core Plus Bond
Fund. Rick is also a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He has 29
years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in
2001. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Rick served as vice president for Back Bay
Advisors and was a senior consultant at both Hagler Bailly Consulting
and EDS Management Consulting/A.T. Kearney. He also worked as an
economist and industry analyst for DRI McGraw-Hill. Rick earned a BA
from the University of Massachusetts and an MBA from Northeastern
University.
ELAINE STOKES
Elaine Stokes is an executive vice president,
portfolio manager and co-head of the Full Discretion Team at Loomis,
Sayles & Company. She has 31 years of investment industry experience and
joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Elaine is a co-portfolio manager for the
firm’s flagship Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which won the 2009 Morningstar
Fund Manager of the Year award in the fixed income category. She is also
a member of the firm’s Board of Directors.
Elaine also co-manages a variety of mutual fund and institutional
strategies, including the Fixed Income, High Income, High Income
Opportunities, Institutional High Income, Investment Grade Bond,
Investment Grade Fixed Income, Multisector Income, Strategic Monthly
Income and Strategic Income funds, and the Loomis Sayles Multisector
Full Discretion, Core Plus Full Discretion, High Yield Conservative and
High Yield Full Discretion strategies. Prior to becoming a portfolio
manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and
emerging markets. Elaine has served as a senior fixed income trader and
portfolio specialist.
Elaine is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women at Work Network
and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls
nonprofit organization. She earned a BS from St. Michael’s College.
ABOUT
LOOMIS SAYLES
Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment
needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s
performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and
integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of
portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders
collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment
opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or
among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the
resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value
in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive
sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis
Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages
$249.7 billion** in assets (as of December 31, 2018).
*Total strategy assets include all assets managed by the respective
team.
**Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and
Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.
ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS
Natixis Investment
Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to
construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20
specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active ThinkingSM
to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes
in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management
firms1 ($917.1 billion/€802.1 billion AUM2).
Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management
and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and
Natixis Investment Managers S.A. Services/ products are not available to
all investors in all jurisdictions.
Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks,
charges, and expenses. Visit im.natixis.com or call 800-225-5478 for a
prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this and other
information. Read it carefully.
1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018
ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in
the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.
2
Net asset value as of December 31, 2018. Assets under
management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets
serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM. AUM does
not include Vega Investment Managers, which was transferred to Natixis
Wealth Management in December 2018.
Established in 1988, the Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year award
recognizes portfolio managers who demonstrate excellent investment skill
and the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors. To
qualify for the award, managers’ funds must have not only posted
impressive returns for the year, but the managers also must have a
record of delivering outstanding long-term performance and of aligning
their interests with shareholders’. The Fund Manager of the Year award
winners are chosen based on Morningstar’s proprietary research and
in-depth evaluation by its fund analysts.
MALR023154
2438374.1.1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005899/en/