Loomis Sayles Global Growth Strategy Celebrates Key 3-Year Milestone, Fund Granted 5-Star Rating by Morningstar

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers,
today recognized the 3-year anniversary of the Loomis Sayles Global
Growth strategy and its associated fund, the Loomis Sayles Global Growth
Fund (LSGGX), which was recently assigned a 5-star rating from
Morningstar.
This Loomis Sayles Global Growth strategy has $908.7 million in assets
under management, including the highly-rated Loomis Sayles Global Growth
Fund1. Since the Fund was launched in 2016, it has
outperformed the benchmark by 4.80% on a net annualized basis and ranks
in the 5th percentile among its peers.2
Morningstar Percentile Rankings² for the US Fund World Large Stock
category as of 3/31/19. One year: 5th percentile (48/900), Three Year:
5th percentile (31/732).
The Global Growth strategy is managed by Aziz V. Hamzaogullari, the
chief investment officer and founder of the Loomis Sayles Growth Equity
Strategies (GES) team, which has $56 billion in assets under management.3
The GES team manages a suite of equity products that employs a singular
and differentiated investment process to generate both US and non-US
investment ideas. The GES team takes a long-term, private equity
approach to investing. Through a proprietary, bottom-up research
framework, they look to invest in those few high-quality businesses with
sustainable competitive advantages and profitable growth when they trade
at a discount to intrinsic value.
The Global Growth strategy is a natural extension given the global
nature of the GES team’s research-intensive alpha engine. The team
believes the qualities that make a business great are universal in
nature. For example, the team’s global profit pool analysis, a component
of its process since 2006, yields insights regarding long-term
structural winners regardless of country of domicile. The strategy is
characterized by low turnover, high active share and a high conviction
portfolio of 30-45 holdings with low factor risk exposure.
“A truly differentiated investment process underlies our GES portfolios,
demonstrated by a research-intensive alpha engine that drives both US
and non-US idea generation,” said Jae Park, chief investment officer of
Loomis Sayles. “We are so pleased to see the Global Growth strategy
reach the 3-year milestone and look forward to continued consistent
results.”
1As of April 30, 2019.
2The total
return percentile rank for the specified time period is relative to all
funds that have the same Morningstar category. The highest (or most
favorable) percentile rank 1, and the lowest (or least favorable)
percentile rank is 100. Rankings are subject to change monthly.
Morningstar rankings do not include the effect of sales charges.
3As of April 30, 2019.Performance data shown represents past
performance and is no guarantee of, and not necessarily indicative of,
future results. Total return and value will vary and you may have a gain
or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be lower or higher
than quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit www.loomissayles.com.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION:
AZIZ V. HAMZAOGULLARI, CFA
Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the
Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the
portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap
growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth
mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice
president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined
Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior
portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001,
was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in
2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and
was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to
Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at
Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 25 years of investment industry
experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA
from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society
Boston.
|
|
PERFORMANCE (%)
|
|
|
|
CUMULATIVE RETURN
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED RETURN
|
|
|
|
3-MONTH
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
1-YEAR
|
|
|
3-YEAR
|
|
|
5-YEAR
|
|
|
SINCE INCEPTION
|
CLASS Y
|
|
|
17.84
|
|
|
17.84
|
|
|
|
9.69
|
|
|
15.47
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
15.47
|
BENCHMARK
|
|
|
12.18
|
|
|
12.18
|
|
|
|
2.60
|
|
|
10.67
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CALENDAR YEAR PERFORMANCE (%)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
2014
|
|
|
2013
|
|
|
2012
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
2010
|
|
|
2009
|
CLASS Y
|
|
|
-6.71
|
|
|
32.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
BENCHMARK
|
|
|
-9.41
|
|
|
23.97
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross expense ratio 1.32%. Net expense ratio 1.05%. As of the most
recent prospectus, the investment advisor has contractually agreed to
waive fees and/or reimburse expenses (with certain exceptions) once the
expense cap of the fund has been exceeded. This arrangement is set to
expire on 03/31/2020. When an expense cap has not been exceeded, the
gross and net expense ratios and/or yields may be the same.
As of March 31, 2019.
Performance data shown represents past performance and is no
guarantee of, and not necessarily indicative of, future results. Total
return and value will vary and you may have a gain or loss when shares
are sold. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. For
most recent month-end performance, visit www.loomissayles.com
THE GROWTH EQUITY STRATEGIES TEAM MANAGES THE FOLLOWING INVESTMENT
STRATEGIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
INSTITUTIONAL STRATEGIES
|
|
|
|
MUTUAL FUNDS
|
Loomis Sayles Global Growth
Loomis Sayles Large Cap Growth
Loomis
Sayles All Cap Growth
|
|
|
|
Loomis Sayles Global Growth Fund
Loomis Sayles Growth Fund
Natixis
US Equity Opportunities Fund*
|
|
|
|
|
*Aziz Hamzaogullari is one of multiple managers on the Natixis US
Equity Opportunities Fund, he shares responsibilities with managers from
other Natixis affiliates.
ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES
Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has
helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund
clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate
deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed,
judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research
analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify
investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset
classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has
the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for
value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver
attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has
earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for
whom it manages $263.5 billion ** in assets (as of March 31, 2019).
*Total strategy assets include all assets managed by the respective
team.
**Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and
Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.
ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS
Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more
insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of
more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active
Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients
pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s
largest asset management firms1 ($917.1 billion/€802.1
billion AUM2).
Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management
and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and
Natixis Investment Managers S.A. Services/ products are not available to
all investors in all jurisdictions.
1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018
ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in
the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.
2 Net asset value as of December 31, 2018. Assets
under management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets,
assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM. AUM
does not include Vega Investment Managers, which was transferred to
Natixis Wealth Management in December 2018.
For each fund with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates
a Morningstar Rating™ used to rank the fund against other funds in the
same category. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted
Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly excess
performance, without any adjustments for loads (front-end, deferred, or
redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and
rewarding consistent performance. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended
mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative
purposes. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the
next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5%
receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star (each share class is
counted as a fraction of one fund within this scale and rated
separately, which may cause slight variations in the distribution
percentages). Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
© 2019 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained
herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers;
(2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be
accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content
providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use
of this information.
Y shares are only available to certain institutional investors with a
minimum initial investment of $100,000.
Alpha: A measure of the difference between a portfolio's actual
returns and its expected performance, given its level of systematic
market risk. A positive alpha indicates outperformance and negative
alpha indicates underperformance relative to the portfolio's level of
systematic risk.
Equity securities are volatile and can decline significantly in
response to broad market and economic conditions. Foreign and
emerging market securities may be subject to greater political,
economic, environmental, credit, currency and information risks. Foreign
securities may be subject to higher volatility than US securities, due
to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity. These risks are
magnified in emerging markets. Currency exchange rates between
the US dollar and foreign currencies may cause the value of the Fund's
investments to decline. Investments in small and midsize companies
can be more volatile than those of larger companies. Growth stocks
may be more sensitive to market conditions than other equities, as their
prices strongly reflect future expectations.
Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks,
charges, and expenses. Visit im.natixis.com or call 800-225-5478 for a
prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this and other
information. Read it carefully.
Natixis Distribution, L.P. (fund distributor, member FINRA | SIPC)
and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. are affiliated.
2527738.1.1
MALR023545
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005830/en/