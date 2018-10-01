Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Reopens to New Investors

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today that the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth strategy, which includes the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Fund (LSSIX), has reopened to investors.

The strategy, which has $2.8 billion in assets under management, will continue to be managed by long-time portfolio managers Mark Burns and John Slavik. There will be no changes to the investment process or philosophy, which is characterized by a low-volatility approach to high growth investing and active stock selection that drives returns through high quality companies that may benefit from secular growth stories.

The Fund, which currently has $1.6 billion in AUM, was closed to new investors in September 2012 to enable the portfolio managers to manage the continued growth of assets for existing shareholders. The small cap growth strategy was closed to new investors in September 2013 due to capacity constraint issues associated with small cap strategies, including trading and liquidity.

The combination of natural attrition and outflows since the closure has led to additional capacity in both the strategy and the Fund. Based on ongoing evaluation of strategy capacity, Loomis Sayles has determined that re-opening the strategy and the Fund to new investors at this time is in the best interest of shareholders.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $264.4 billion* in assets (as of June 30, 2018).

*Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 27 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active ThinkingSM to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms1 ($988.4B / €846.5 billion AUM2).

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

2 Net asset value as of June 30, 2018. Assets under management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM.

Before investing, consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Please visit www.loomissayles.com or call 800-633-3330 for a prospectus and a summary prospectus, if available, containing this and other information. Read it carefully.

Risks: Equity securities are volatile and can decline significantly in response to broad market and economic conditions. Smaller company investments can be more volatile than those of larger companies. Growth stocks may be more sensitive to market conditions than other equities, as their prices strongly reflect future expectations. Foreign and emerging market securities may be subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit, currency and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than U.S. securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.

Natixis Distribution, L.P. is a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers.

Natixis Distribution, L.P. (member FINRA|SIPC) and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. are affiliated.

