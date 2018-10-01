Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Reopens to New Investors

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers,
announced today that the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth strategy, which
includes the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Fund (LSSIX), has reopened
to investors.
The strategy, which has $2.8 billion in assets under management, will
continue to be managed by long-time portfolio managers Mark Burns and
John Slavik. There will be no changes to the investment process or
philosophy, which is characterized by a low-volatility approach to high
growth investing and active stock selection that drives returns through
high quality companies that may benefit from secular growth stories.
The Fund, which currently has $1.6 billion in AUM, was closed to new
investors in September 2012 to enable the portfolio managers to manage
the continued growth of assets for existing shareholders. The small cap
growth strategy was closed to new investors in September 2013 due to
capacity constraint issues associated with small cap strategies,
including trading and liquidity.
The combination of natural attrition and outflows since the closure has
led to additional capacity in both the strategy and the Fund. Based on
ongoing evaluation of strategy capacity, Loomis Sayles has determined
that re-opening the strategy and the Fund to new investors at this time
is in the best interest of shareholders.
ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES
Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has
helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund
clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate
deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed,
judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research
analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify
investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset
classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has
the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for
value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver
attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has
earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for
whom it manages $264.4 billion* in assets (as of June 30, 2018).
*Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles
Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP.
ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS
Natixis Investment
Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to
construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 27 specialized
investment managers globally, we apply Active ThinkingSM to
deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in
all markets. Natixis ranks among the world’s largest asset management
firms1 ($988.4B / €846.5 billion AUM2).
Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management
and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and
Natixis Investment Managers S.A.
1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked
Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the
world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.
2 Net asset value as of June 30, 2018. Assets under
management (“AUM”), as reported, may include notional assets, assets
serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM.
Before investing, consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks,
charges, and expenses. Please visit www.loomissayles.com
or call 800-633-3330 for a prospectus and a summary prospectus, if
available, containing this and other information. Read it carefully.
Risks: Equity securities are volatile and can decline
significantly in response to broad market and economic conditions. Smaller
company investments can be more volatile than those of larger
companies. Growth stocks may be more sensitive to market
conditions than other equities, as their prices strongly reflect future
expectations. Foreign and emerging market securities may be
subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit, currency
and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher
volatility than U.S. securities, due to varying degrees of regulation
and limited liquidity. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.
Natixis Distribution, L.P. is a limited purpose broker-dealer and the
distributor of various registered investment companies for which
advisory services are provided by affiliates of Natixis Investment
Managers.
Natixis Distribution, L.P. (member FINRA|SIPC) and Loomis, Sayles &
Company, L.P. are affiliated.
