Loonie adds to monthly decline as Canada's economy slows

At 10:19 a.m. (1519 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3300 to the greenback, or 75.19 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.3280 to 1.3314.

The loonie was on track to fall 1% for the month, pressured by a more dovish stance from the Bank of Canada.

Ahead of the central bank's Dec. 4 interest rate decision, official data showed that the Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.3% in the third quarter on higher business investment and increased household spending. That was slower than the 3.5% pace in the previous quarter but was close to analysts' expectations.

"The headlines are bang on expectations but below the surface there is plenty to be optimistic about," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "If anything, the GDP data makes it less likely that the Bank of Canada will cut rates or signal that it will cut rates in the coming months."

Chances of a rate cut in March dipped to 37% from 40% before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

U.S. stocks fell for the first time this week as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to sign into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by prolonged trade uncertainty. U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.8% at $56.46 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the 10-year falling 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.471%.

By Fergal Smith