Loonie adds to monthly decline as Canada's economy slows

11/29/2019 | 10:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to this month's decline as investors worried about U.S.-China tensions and data showed that Canada's economic growth slowed as expected in the third quarter.

At 10:19 a.m. (1519 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3300 to the greenback, or 75.19 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.3280 to 1.3314.

The loonie was on track to fall 1% for the month, pressured by a more dovish stance from the Bank of Canada.

Ahead of the central bank's Dec. 4 interest rate decision, official data showed that the Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.3% in the third quarter on higher business investment and increased household spending. That was slower than the 3.5% pace in the previous quarter but was close to analysts' expectations.

"The headlines are bang on expectations but below the surface there is plenty to be optimistic about," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "If anything, the GDP data makes it less likely that the Bank of Canada will cut rates or signal that it will cut rates in the coming months."

Chances of a rate cut in March dipped to 37% from 40% before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

U.S. stocks fell for the first time this week as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to sign into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by prolonged trade uncertainty. U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.8% at $56.46 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the 10-year falling 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.471%.

By Fergal Smith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.08% 0.89837 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.22% 1.71812 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.04% 82.435 Delayed Quote.2.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.10% 0.75226 Delayed Quote.4.59%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.22% 61.24 Delayed Quote.17.36%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -14.29% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.05% 0.85233 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
WTI -3.62% 56.01 Delayed Quote.28.28%
