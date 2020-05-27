Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Loonie advances to 2-1/2-month high as risk appetite climbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:51pm EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

By Fergal Smith

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday to its highest level in about two-and-a-half months as rising risk appetite helped to offset a pullback in oil prices.

Shares on Wall Street rose as hopes that the global economy would recover from the coronavirus crisis overshadowed worries of tensions between the United States and China.

Canada runs a current account deficit so the loonie tends to benefit from an improved outlook for the global flow of capital.

"There's a bit more of a general risk-on tone," said Scott Lampard, head of global markets at HSBC Bank Canada. "I think there is a bit of a distorted effect in risk assets as a result of a huge amount of liquidity that is surging through markets."

The Bank of Canada along with other major central banks has slashed interest rates and is engaged in a large-scale bond-buying program.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.2% at 1.3755 to the greenback, or 72.70 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since March 12 at 1.3727.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 4.5% lower at $32.81 a barrel, pressured by U.S.-China tensions. Still, oil has rebounded from extreme low levels in April.

The currency market is seeing less "fiscal strain" for Canada now that oil has rebounded, Lampard said.

Canada's immigration minister expects the flow of people coming to live and work in the country to be a driver of economic growth following the coronavirus crisis, but economists say there may be fewer jobs waiting for them.

Canadian housing starts will likely see a decline of 51% to 75% in 2020 from pre-COVID-19 levels, the national housing agency said.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve on Wednesday, with the 2-year up 1.3 basis points at 0.321%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.31% 396.6 Delayed Quote.-34.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.06% 34.1 Delayed Quote.-46.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03pFedEx set to take stake in German deliver firm Hermes
RE
10:00pLuxury homebuilder Toll Brothers scraps 2020 forecast on COVID-19 woes
RE
09:58pFEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF ATLANTA : Beige Book Details Widespread Economic Damage
PU
09:55pThe Stock Market and Consumer Sentiment Are Telling Different Stories -- Update
DJ
09:54pEnbridge says coating repairs under way on Line 5 pipeline
RE
09:51pLoonie advances to 2-1/2-month high as risk appetite climbs
RE
09:50pWall Street gains with economic hopes; bank stocks jump
RE
09:47pTrump threatens social media shutdown over Twitter fact-check label
RE
09:46pHuawei CFO Meng loses key court fight against extradition to United States
RE
09:42pStocks rally on EU stimulus plan, euro gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group