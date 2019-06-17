Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Loonie firms ahead of speech by Bank of Canada official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 10:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, paring some of last week's decline ahead of a speech by a Bank of Canada official and as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri will speak about renewing the central bank's inflation target. The central bank, which will publish Schembri's prepared remarks at 14:30 ET (1830 GMT), said last month there was evidence that a slowdown in the domestic economy was temporary, signaling it would remain on the sidelines as it monitors economic developments.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve, facing fresh demands by President Donald Trump to cut interest rates, is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged at an interest rate decision on Wednesday but possibly lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year.

At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3403 to the greenback, or 74.61 U.S. cents.

The currency, which fell 1.1% last week, traded in a narrow range of 1.3401 to 1.3419. On Friday, the loonie touched its weakest in more than one week at 1.3424.

Foreign investors sold a net C$12.80 billion in Canadian securities in April, led by equities, following a revised C$1.56 billion total divestment in March, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Still, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday that speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest since December. As of June 11, net short positions had fallen to 32,840 contracts from 41,759 in the prior week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped on Monday as signs of an economic slowdown amid international trade disputes began to outweigh supply fears. U.S. crude oil futures were down 0.6% at $52.22 a barrel.

Canada looks set to approve a hotly-debated plan to expand an oil pipeline this week, people familiar with the process told Reuters, but the move is unlikely to help Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rebuild flagging support ahead of an October election.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across much of the yield curve, with the two-year down 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.390% and the 10-year falling 8 Canadian cents to yield 1.444%.

Canada's inflation report for May is due on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:54aDEBBIE STABENOW : Senator Stabenow Announces Dairy Farmers Can Now Sign Up for Farm Bill Benefits
PU
10:52aKPMG to pay $50 mln for using stolen data, exam fraud - U.S. SEC
RE
10:49aHSBC opens in Apple's home town, plans 50 new U.S. branches
RE
10:43aDollar slips, rate cut bets ease ahead of Fed meeting
RE
10:39aDollar slips, rate cut bets ease ahead of Fed meeting
RE
10:37aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Azerbaijan Government enters into Partnership with IBM to design a Customs Blockchain
AQ
10:34aYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Hires Adrian Dean II as its Newest Attorney
PU
10:32aChina, U.S. pushed trade barriers to record high in 2018 - EU
RE
10:31aLoonie firms ahead of speech by Bank of Canada official
RE
10:30aUK hopes Trump and Xi can ease trade tensions at G20 summit - Hammond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing dealt new blow as Airbus launches long-range A321
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
5BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About