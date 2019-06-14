Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Loonie hits eight-day low as U.S. data boosts greenback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as U.S. data suggesting a pick-up in consumer spending boosted the greenback.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies after encouraging U.S. retail sales data for May eased fears that the U.S. economy is slowing sharply, ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

"It's a U.S. dollar move across the board ... the buying started right after that data came out," said Brad Schruder, director of corporate sales and structuring at BMO Capital Markets.

"I think what this is providing is an opportunity for Canadian companies that did not hedge some U.S. dollar cash flows a few weeks ago, when we were trading at about 1.3550, to step in here because the narrative is shifting around the Federal Reserve," Schruder said.

The Canadian dollar could benefit if the Bank of Canada cuts interest rates less than the Federal Reserve. Money markets see about a 70% chance of a Bank of Canada rate cut by December, while they are pricing in at least two cuts over the same period by the Fed.

At 2:50 p.m. (1850 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3413 to the greenback, or 74.55 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since March 6.

The currency, which fell 1.1% for the week, touched its weakest level since June 6 at 1.3424.

The decline for the loonie came as global stocks were pressured by more signs of slowdown in Chinese industry and as the long-feared hit to global growth from U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war crystallized in slashed sales forecast from chipmaker Broadcom.

Canada runs a current account deficit and exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt if a trade war between the United States and China slows the global flow of trade or capital.

Oil rose, paring this week's decline, after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman this week raised concerns about potential supply disruptions. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.4% higher at %52.51 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across much of the yield curve, with the two-year up 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.385% and the 10-year rising 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.445%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sandra Maler)

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Highlights from Day 2 of the 11th World Chambers Congress
PU
03:59pRecord Low Consumer Inflation Expectations Bolster U.S. Bonds
DJ
03:50pSUBSCRIBERS : Changes to Foreign Exchange Markets Coverage
DJ
03:34pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, New York-Newark-Jersey City – May 2019
PU
03:30pWall Street steadies, Broadcom warning hits chip stocks
RE
03:27pLoonie hits eight-day low as U.S. data boosts greenback
RE
03:23pCountry-specific euro zone risks remain 'very serious' - IMF
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pOil rises but ends week lower on demand fears despite Mideast tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
5HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GRP : UBS puts economist on leave in growing China pig row

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About