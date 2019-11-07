Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Loonie rebounds from eight-day low as trade deal hopes rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 05:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from an earlier eight-day low as domestic jobs data loomed and Beijing signaled a trade deal with the United States was close to being sealed.

At 4:31 p.m. (2131 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3174 to the greenback, or 75.91 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since Oct. 30, the day of a Bank of Canada interest rate announcement, at 1.3197.

The Bank of Canada has diverged this year from some other central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, that have eased interest rates. It has left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.75% as inflation stayed close to its 2% target and Canada's economy added jobs at a robust pace.

Canada's employment report for October is due on Friday.

"I think the job number tomorrow if it does come outside the range of expectations will move it (the Canadian dollar) quite a bit," said Hosen Marjaee, a senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. "I think it will have an impact on the Bank of Canada decision on what to do next."

The Canadian dollar will edge higher over the coming 12 months, supported by the solid performance of Canada's economy and its high yield relative to other major currencies, a Reuters poll showed.

Global shares rose and bond yields climbed after China said it had agreed with the United States to remove tariffs in phases, while state-owned Xinhua News Agency said Beijing was also considering removing restrictions on poultry imports.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from an improved outlook for global trade.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.4% higher at $57.15 a barrel as hopes rose for an end to the trade dispute that has weighed on economic growth and fuel demand.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year <CA2YT=RR> fell 5.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.625% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> was down 67 Canadian cents to yield 1.613%.

The inversion of Canada's yield curve, a traditional harbinger of recession, receded. The gap between the 2- and 10-year yields narrowed by 4.3 basis points to a spread of 1.2 basis points in favor of the shorter-dated bond, which was the smallest gap since July 29.

By Fergal Smith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.21% 0.90855 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.35% 1.68762 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.46% 82.954 Delayed Quote.3.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.34% 0.755 Delayed Quote.5.01%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 62.31 Delayed Quote.14.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.03% 0.8385 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
WTI 1.30% 57.04 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pIndustrials Up on Tariff Rollback Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pNortonLifeLock, Formerly Symantec, Swings to 2Q Profit
DJ
05:10pDisney parks, films outperform as streaming costs stay under budget
RE
05:10pU.S. AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT PREPARING SECOND TRANCHE OF TRADE AID FOR FARMERS : Perdue
RE
05:09pDisney parks, films outperform as streaming costs stay under budget
RE
05:00pLoonie rebounds from eight-day low as trade deal hopes rise
RE
04:59pU.S. Commerce Department finds Chinese exporters dumped ceramic tile
RE
04:59pChina, U.S. agree to roll back tariffs as part of trade deal - officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree to roll back tariffs as part of trade deal - officials
2COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4TWITTER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR
5Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group