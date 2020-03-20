Loonie rises by most in four years as investor panic eases

The U.S. dollar pulled back against a basket of major currencies and stocks globally rose for a second straight session, as a wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus tempted investors back into equity markets after days of selling on signs the world was headed into a deep, coronavirus-driven recession.

U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.85% at $24.50 a barrel. Oil rose 24% on Thursday, helped by hopes that the United States would intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

At 9:02 a.m. (1302 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 1.7% higher at 1.4268 to the greenback, or 70.09 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since March 2016. The currency, which on Thursday hit a four-year low at 1.4669, traded in a range of 1.4150 to 1.4538.

For the week, the loonie was on track to decline 3.3%, which would be its biggest decline since January 2015.

Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% in January from December at C$51.97 billion on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 0.3% increase.

Canadian bond yields fell across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield was down 10.5 basis points at 0.893%.

