Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Loonie rises by most in four years as investor panic eases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 09:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar strengthened by the most in four years against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as risk aversion eased and oil held onto much of the previous day's rally, but the loonie was set to fall by more than 3% for the week.

The U.S. dollar pulled back against a basket of major currencies and stocks globally rose for a second straight session, as a wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus tempted investors back into equity markets after days of selling on signs the world was headed into a deep, coronavirus-driven recession.

U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.85% at $24.50 a barrel. Oil rose 24% on Thursday, helped by hopes that the United States would intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

At 9:02 a.m. (1302 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 1.7% higher at 1.4268 to the greenback, or 70.09 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since March 2016. The currency, which on Thursday hit a four-year low at 1.4669, traded in a range of 1.4150 to 1.4538.

For the week, the loonie was on track to decline 3.3%, which would be its biggest decline since January 2015.

Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% in January from December at C$51.97 billion on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 0.3% increase.

Canadian bond yields fell across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield was down 10.5 basis points at 0.893%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02pU.S. existing home sales surge to 13-year high in February
RE
01:56pRussian Central Bank Holds Rates, Caught Between Coronavirus Hit and Weak Ruble
DJ
01:54pGREENER, STRONGER, SMARTER : Reshaping the transport industry, one vehicle at a time
PU
01:53pJoint Statement By Canadian Banks and Life Insurance Companies Regarding Annual Meeting Planning
AQ
01:51pEXCLUSIVE : Italy Treasury sees 2020 GDP falling around 3% amid coronavirus chaos - sources
RE
01:50pDivided G20 faces pressure to lead global response to coronavirus
RE
01:48pChinese economy normalizing but start risks remain - IMF
RE
01:47pSri Lanka imposes curfew as South Asia steps up coronavirus battle
RE
01:46pWall Street opens higher at end of blistering week
RE
01:43pTSX opens higher on energy bounce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs..
5FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group