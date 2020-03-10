Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Loonie slides to four-year low as market scrambles for U.S. dollars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar fell to a four-year low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly rebounded, while a rally in oil was not enough to convince investors to turn more bullish on Canada's commodity-linked currency.

At 2:44 p.m. (1844 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3748 to the greenback, or 72.74 U.S. cents. The currency hit its weakest intraday level since Feb. 24, 2016 at 1.3796.

"Today has been all about the (U.S.) dollar," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"The move is due to dollar shortage outside of the U.S. As supply chains get disrupted, there is a shortage of dollars," Rai said.

The gap between Libor and overnight index swaps, a measure of bank funding pressures, was at near 40 basis points for a 3-month term, up from 15 basis points in February.

The greenback rallied 1.6% against a basket of major currencies, recovering from a 17-month low on Monday, while oil prices jumped a day after the biggest rout in nearly 30 years as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus.

U.S. crude oil futures were up more than 10% at $34.47 a barrel but that did not impress currency traders after a 25% plunge the day before.

If Saudi Arabia and Russia do not reach a production agreement then the Canadian dollar could be heading toward 1.40, Rai said.

Money market see it as likely the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates by 50 basis points next month, which would match the size of last week's move, its biggest easing in more than a decade.

Canadian banks have increased oil and gas lending at about double the rate of total business loan growth over the past three quarters, raising the prospect of higher loan losses after Monday's oil price crash.

Canadian government bond yields rose but by much less than the increase in U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year yield was up 2.4 basis points at 0.558%, while the gap between it and its U.S. equivalent moved by 18.5 basis points to a spread of about 15 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond.

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pMorgan Stanley confirms New York employee tests positive for coronavirus
RE
03:51pGoldman Sachs is 'very open' to acquisitions - CFO
RE
03:48pMexico seeks to mediate Russia, Saudi Arabia oil spat, minister says
RE
03:43pFidelity names veteran Maggie Serravalli as CFO
RE
03:36pOil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers
RE
03:29pWells Fargo CEO tells Congress bank has doubled down on regulatory issues
RE
03:28pStocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout
RE
03:28pStocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout
RE
03:27pStocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout
RE
03:23pOil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China urges Tesla to keep products consistent as buyers complain about computers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group