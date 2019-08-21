Loonie strengthens as domestic inflation beats estimates

Canada's annual inflation rate held steady in July at 2.0% as lower costs for services were offset by higher prices for durable goods. Analysts had expected the annual rate to fall to 1.7% from 2.0% in June.

The Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3263 to the greenback, or 75.40 U.S. cents, at 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT). The currency, which on Tuesday touched its weakest intraday level since June 19, was trading in a range of 1.3254 to 1.3324.

The rise for the loonie came as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but gains were capped by lingering worries about a possible global recession.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.4% at $56.94 a barrel.

Canada's retail sales data is due on Friday, with a Reuters poll forecasting a 0.1% decrease, which could help guide expectations about the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year <CA2YT=RR> down 7.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.382% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> falling 54 Canadian cents to yield 1.214%.

(Reporting by Levent Uslu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

