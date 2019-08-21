Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Loonie strengthens as domestic inflation beats estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-month low it hit the previous session, after stronger-than-expected domestic inflation data.

Canada's annual inflation rate held steady in July at 2.0% as lower costs for services were offset by higher prices for durable goods. Analysts had expected the annual rate to fall to 1.7% from 2.0% in June.

The Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3263 to the greenback, or 75.40 U.S. cents, at 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT). The currency, which on Tuesday touched its weakest intraday level since June 19, was trading in a range of 1.3254 to 1.3324.

The rise for the loonie came as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but gains were capped by lingering worries about a possible global recession.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 1.4% at $56.94 a barrel.

Canada's retail sales data is due on Friday, with a Reuters poll forecasting a 0.1% decrease, which could help guide expectations about the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year <CA2YT=RR> down 7.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.382% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> falling 54 Canadian cents to yield 1.214%.

(Reporting by Levent Uslu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Levent Uslu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.01% 0.90147 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.62% 1.60818 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.42% 80.21 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.62% 0.73929 Delayed Quote.2.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.51% 61.05 Delayed Quote.7.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.28% 0.85038 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.27% 1.32656 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
WTI 1.12% 56.84 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43aU.S. markets regulator proposes new guidelines on shareholder advisers
RE
10:43aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Seeks Public Comment on Pesticide Applications for Hemp
PU
10:34aFitbit eyes 1 million new users in Singapore health scheme
RE
10:29aTSX gains as energy shares rise on higher oil prices
RE
10:24aIMF warns against currency interventions to improve trade balance
RE
10:23aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Coming to a Store Near You – NFU Scotland Lamb Shelf Watch
PU
10:19aDMG BLOCKCHAIN : Announces commercial launch of forensic software blockseer and walletscore in europe and update on 's forensics division
AQ
10:18aThe Big Picture
10:17aLoonie strengthens as domestic inflation beats estimates
RE
10:14aTarget, Lowe's earnings push Wall Street higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks recover before Fed minutes, Jackson Hole gathering
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
4EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares
5Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group