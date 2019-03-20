Loop Industries : to Participate in the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2019 Investor Conference

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) ('Loop' or the 'Company'), a leading sustainable plastics technology innovator, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2019 Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Daniel Solomita, Loop's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Nelson Gentiletti, Loop's Chief Financial Officer, will host a group presentation at 10:55 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the New York Marriott Marquis. Both will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with attending investors throughout the conference session.

Investors interested in attending the conference and meeting with management should contact their Sidoti & Company, LLC representative and/or visit the on-line registration link.

About Loop Industries, Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc. is a technology and licensing company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable plastic and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpet and polyester textile of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and repolymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET plastic resin and polyester fiber suitable for use in food-grade packaging to be sold to consumer goods companies to help them meet their sustainability objectives. Through our customers and production partners, Loop is leading a global movement toward a circular economy by raising awareness of the importance of preventing and recovering waste plastic from the environment to ensure plastic stays in the economy for a more sustainable future for all.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'LOOP.'

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow us on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: www.facebook.com/Loopindustrie/ and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/loop-industries/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements.' Such statements may be preceded by the words 'intends,' 'may,' 'will,' 'plans,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'predicts,' 'estimates,' 'aims,' 'believes,' 'hopes,' 'potential' or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loop's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) commercialization of our technology and products, (ii) our status of relationship with partners, including Indorama Ventures Limited (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding, (vi) regulatory and legal compliance, (vii) our ability to continue as a going concern and raise funds sufficient to support our ongoing operations, (viii) building our manufacturing facility, (ix) and our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues, (x) our proposed business model and our ability to execute thereon, (xi) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media or financial reporting issues and practices, rumors or otherwise, (xii) statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the offering, and (xiii) other factors discussed in our subsequent filings with the SEC. More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Jason Assad

LR Advisors LLC.

678-570-6791

Jwassad@bellsouth.net

Media Contacts

Nelson Switzer

Loop Industries

+1 (450) 951-8555 ext. 230

nswitzer@loopindustries.com

