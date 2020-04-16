Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Loop Media, Inc. : Announces Virtual Music Festival in Collaboration with Twitch Benefiting MusicCares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 08:36am EDT

Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Interlink Plus, Inc. (OTC: ITRK), announced today that the company will be hosting its virtual “Loop.tv Music Festival” in partnership with Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment. On April 25th, audiences can stream rising artist favorites directly in-home via the Loop TV channel and Twitch’s main page.

The festival will feature live streamed performances of both rising and favorite artists including Hanson, Francesco Yates, NETTA, Louis York, Kierra Sheard, Sharaya J, DJ Lizzy, Shawn James and many more. Viewers are encouraged to make donations benefiting MusicCares through Tiltify to help support the artists involved in the festival. A portion of Loop TV’s sponsorships will be going towards MusicCares to help all the artists and musicians affected by COVID-19. Talkhouse–the podcast and live event media company that gives top talent the space to discuss culture and art in their own words–will be partnering with the event to create new live podcast content.

“As COVID-19 continues, so many people are affected in so many ways including artists and musicians losing revenue due to cancelled tours,” said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-Founder of Loop Media. “While we’re all looking for new ways to entertain ourselves at home, now is the perfect time for audiences to sit back and watch the great live acts they’d otherwise be missing. Through MusicCares, the Loop.tv Music Festival will allow fans to directly support artists along with everyone else during these tough times.”

Enjoy the world's largest music video library or broadcast your own 24/7 music video channel with the free Loop app for iPhone and Android. Loop is also available on all popular connected TVs including Amazon Fire TV and Android TV supported sets such as Sony, Sharp, Philips and more.

Loop is available as both a free ad-supported service or a low-priced premium subscription.

Full lineup of artists and more details on the event can be seen here: https://loop.tv/pr_festival, and viewers can live stream the festival on April 25th here: https://www.twitch.tv/loopmediainc

Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company building products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 200,000 music videos and film, game and TV trailers can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit online at Loop.tv.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:56aSAVILLS : Landmark Nottingham building changes hands for £9.225m
PU
08:56aANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Investor information
PU
08:56aMERITAGE HOSPITALITY : Announces New Annual Meeting Date; Update on COVID-19 Impact and Looking Ahead
AQ
08:56aCDW Corporation Announces Proposed Registered Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes due 2025
GL
08:55aHEALTHWAREHOUSE.COM : Takes a Leadership Role in Addressing the Hydroxychloroquine Shortage. Partners With a World-Class Supplier of Hydroxychloroquine to Meet the Needs of Lupus and Other Patients With Autoimmune Disorders in All 50 States
BU
08:52aCIT GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aARANET : Releases A Large-Scale Wireless Body Temperature Monitoring Solution for Hospitals Battling COVID-19
BU
08:52aBLACKROCK : Profit, Assets Under Management Fall -- Update
DJ
08:51aOil State Governors Wrong to Target Renewable Fuel Standard, Rural Jobs
PU
08:51aLAZARD : Christopher Mallon Joins Lazard Financial Advisory as a Senior Advisor
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China - Weibo poll

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group