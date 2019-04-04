Loop Media, Inc. : Launches Loop TV for Commercial Businesses

Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused on
premium short-form video for businesses and consumers, announced today
the launch of Loop TV. The new technology provides a complementary
product to the company’s current Loop Screencast hardware and
downloadable media system by making Loop’s entire content library
cloud-based, allowing customers to receive automatic digital software
and content updates via smart TVs and low-cost connected devices. Loop
TV is currently available on the Amazon Appstore and will soon be
available on Roku devices, along with more apps and device support to be
delivered throughout the year. Loop Screencast, originally developed by ScreenPlay,
will continue to be marketed to businesses requiring an enterprise level
audio, video and advertising solution.
“Loop Screencast is already being successfully implemented by clients
including Yard House, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bubba’s 33 and Margaritaville
to provide a premium music video experience. It’s a valuable and
well-known product we continue to champion for venues requiring
multi-zone experiences,” said Jon Niermann, CEO, Loop Media. “Loop TV,
using the online Loop
Business Portal and Loop stick, moves the entire buying and customer
experience online and delivers a low-cost, plug-and-play solution for
any sized retail location. It’s a new solution for businesses looking
for an incredibly simple way to entertain and engage customers, and
build brand loyalty.”
Loop TV’s service starts at $89 per month (or $119 including public
rights obligations) and allows businesses to immediately stream curated
music videos through an admin-controlled mobile app, to choose from a
variety of human-curated and up-to-date playlists, or create their own.
The UI also gives venues the freedom to seamlessly transition between
on-demand videos and playlists with live channels. Loop TV is offering a
trial rollout to the first 1,000 venues that sign up.
Loop Screencast includes scheduling, which lets venues program specific
playlists to begin and end at scheduled times throughout the day or
week; List Mixer, allowing venues to intelligently curate their music
and videos based on genres, eras, BPMs, etc.; and the Digital Ad
Creator, letting venues promote F&B specials or event details onto their
screens while still playing back music video content. Businesses can
easily upload their own creative assets or create them from a provided
library of creative content.
Loop’s consumer app, which will enable public-to-private and real-time
interaction between venues, artists and fans, will be available later
this year. To join the waitlist for early access, please visit loop.tv.
About Loop Media, Inc. Loop Media, Inc. is an innovative premium
streaming media company building products and solutions for both
businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience
for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in
the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the
public-to-private viewing experience and providing platform transparency
to allow artists to create and realize new revenue streams. Loop’s
growing library of over 200,000 music videos and film, game and TV
trailers can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail
venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on
over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices. To learn more about Loop
products and applications, please visit online at Loop.tv,
Twitter
or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005486/en/