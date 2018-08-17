Loop Telecommunication International : Telecom Won Competitive Tender to Build Next-generation Network Systems for Taiwan Power Company

2018/08/17General News
Through a competitive tender process with Taiwan Power Company, Loop Telecom has
been awarded a contract to supply 540 sets of Loop-O SDH/PTN Universal Transport Products
for building Taiwan Power's next generation telecommunication access and transmission
networks which will provide mission critical communications for Tele-protections, SCADA
systems and Voice & Data services for all power substations. Loop-O SDH/PTN Universal
Transport Product Family is an industry leading All-in-One PDH & SDH & MPLS Integrated
platform which has been widely deployed by many major power utilities around the world.
Taiwan Power Company, also known as Taipower, is the largest state-owned power company
in Taiwan which operates all the Power Transmission networks for the whole Taiwan State
and provides electricity supply services to 23 million Taiwanese.
'We cannot stress enough how essential a robust and resilient telecommunication network
is to mission critical communications services for the power infrastructure. When there is a
fault, you have to make sure the fault is instantly detected and the services can be diverted
to protection routes with no or minimum interruptions,' said Mawlin Yeh, president of Loop
Telecom.
Taipower sought to upgrade its old telecommunication systems which connect all substations
around Taiwan Island with a platform which doesn't only support all the legacy services
but future proof with next generation technology. Loop Telecom, with track deployment
records with more than 200 major Power Utilities around the world, is selected by Taipower
as its strategic technology partner for construction of their next generation telecommunication
networks.
'It's crucial to provide reliable and safe electricity supply under all circumstances. A blackout
is costly and interruptive particularly for business customers,' said Mawlin Yeh. 'Loop-O
SDH/PTN Universal Transport Products and our network solutions are designed with all the
required hardware and network redundancy which will guarantee reliable and non-interruptive
mission critical communication services for Taipower for many years to come.'
The Taipower project is one of the largest telecommunication network projects in the power
industry. Loop Telecom will provide turnkey solutions with two years deployment schedule.
