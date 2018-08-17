Loop Telecommunication International : Telecom Won Competitive Tender to Build Next-generation Network Systems for Taiwan Power Company

2018/08/17

Through a competitive tender process with Taiwan Power Company, Loop Telecom has

been awarded a contract to supply 540 sets of Loop-O SDH/PTN Universal Transport Products

for building Taiwan Power's next generation telecommunication access and transmission

networks which will provide mission critical communications for Tele-protections, SCADA

systems and Voice & Data services for all power substations. Loop-O SDH/PTN Universal

Transport Product Family is an industry leading All-in-One PDH & SDH & MPLS Integrated

platform which has been widely deployed by many major power utilities around the world.

Taiwan Power Company, also known as Taipower, is the largest state-owned power company

in Taiwan which operates all the Power Transmission networks for the whole Taiwan State

and provides electricity supply services to 23 million Taiwanese.

'We cannot stress enough how essential a robust and resilient telecommunication network

is to mission critical communications services for the power infrastructure. When there is a

fault, you have to make sure the fault is instantly detected and the services can be diverted

to protection routes with no or minimum interruptions,' said Mawlin Yeh, president of Loop

Telecom.

Taipower sought to upgrade its old telecommunication systems which connect all substations

around Taiwan Island with a platform which doesn't only support all the legacy services

but future proof with next generation technology. Loop Telecom, with track deployment

records with more than 200 major Power Utilities around the world, is selected by Taipower

as its strategic technology partner for construction of their next generation telecommunication

networks.

'It's crucial to provide reliable and safe electricity supply under all circumstances. A blackout

is costly and interruptive particularly for business customers,' said Mawlin Yeh. 'Loop-O

SDH/PTN Universal Transport Products and our network solutions are designed with all the

required hardware and network redundancy which will guarantee reliable and non-interruptive

mission critical communication services for Taipower for many years to come.'

The Taipower project is one of the largest telecommunication network projects in the power

industry. Loop Telecom will provide turnkey solutions with two years deployment schedule.