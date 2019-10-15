Looped : Launches New Global Platform to Revolutionize How Talent & Fans Connect

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looped , a global platform, has just launched and is available today on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The company's proprietary technology enables fans to video chat live, one-on-one with their favorite actors, musicians, athletes, or influencers, anytime and from anywhere in the world. Looped's mission is to create live conversations and real connections - where talent and fans are truly "Looped in."



Looped was created and is backed by a powerhouse executive leadership team and advisory board of top media, entertainment, and technology leaders, known for their work on household-name brands such as Live Nation, Paradigm, Google, McKinsey, Turner Media, Uber, Universal Music Group, Aerosmith, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and more. The easy-to-use platform was built and is maintained by in-house engineering talent formerly with Facebook, Google, and Perpetua Labs.

Looped expands the multi-billion dollar fan engagement industry by offering new digital fan experiences. Talent can leverage a new source of revenue by bringing fans into the Loop whenever it's convenient for them - whether that's between sets or events, while they're on tour, or even from the comfort of their own couch. Rappers preview new music from the studio, actors show off their set backstage, while NASCAR drivers video chat from the race track. Fans have been able to recount lyrics while their favorite artist plays live for them, buzzer beaters to athletes, and viral moments to famous Youtubers.

"I am thrilled to launch Looped to the world," said Prajit Gopal, Looped Co-Founder & CEO. "It's a powerful experience for a passionate fan to speak directly with the person who inspires them. I'm proud that we are creating unforgettable moments for fans all over the world, and I'm confident that Looped will continue to revolutionize the way fans and talent interact."

Looped expands on the current interactions fans have with their favorite talent today. The bulk of these interactions occur either on social media or through physical meet and greets. While social media is a great avenue, the connections are usually one-way; talent posts their content, or can offer live content to their fans, but the fans can't interact with them, whereas, Looped offers a live conversation directly with talent and fans.

"Talent are always trying to find new ways to give their fans more access and to create deeper relationships," said Faisel Durrani, Looped Partner, former President of Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment, and former President of Marketing at Live Nation. "Looped changes everything. The best access you can give fans is direct, live conversation with their favorite talent. Looped makes this happen in a scalable and safe way."

While in-person meet and greets give fans the chance to get up close with talent, these interactions are often constrained by geography and can be rushed. By contrast, on Looped, talent and fans can connect from anywhere in the world, and interact on their own schedules. Looped enables talent to decide how many fans they'll talk to with specific time limits, and monetize their brand in a variety of ways, with several security features built directly into the platform.

"Looped is a game-changer," said Rebecca Warfield, Looped Partner and Artist Manager who has worked with A-list artists such as Steven Tyler, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Julian Lennon, and more. "The ability for talent to host back-to-back, one-on-one video chats with fans from wherever they are in the world adds a new dimension to the fan engagement business. Setting up a video call for a celebrity to meet a fan in the past has been clunky and time-consuming. Now we have a solution that's incredibly talent-friendly, maintains privacy, and is customizable in endless ways."

Looped has begun working with a variety of top talent to date, including Cheat Codes, KT Tunstall, Lindsay Arnold ("Dancing with the Stars"), Kurt Busch (NASCAR), Harry Hudson, CAL, Breanna Yde, Alex Aiono, Kyle Guy (NBA), and Ross Stripling (MLB).

More artists and dates will continue to be announced. For more information, visit www.loopedlive.com , connect on socials @loopedlive, and download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

