Loretta Lynn Poses with 1970s Self at Birthday Tribute Concert

Madame Tussauds Nashville surprises Coal Miner’s Daughter with first look at her wax figure

Madame Tussauds Nashville surprised country music legend Loretta Lynn with the “first look” of her wax figure tonight at “Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005994/en/

Country music legend Loretta Lynn gets a first look at her Madame Tussauds wax figure at her star-studded birthday celebration concert in Nashville. (Photo: Business Wire)

Produced by AEG Presents, the once-in-a-lifetime musical event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena featured Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss, Ana Cristina Cash, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Cam, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Holly Williams, Jack White, John Carter Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Peggy Sue, Pistol Annies, Randy Houser, Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen and Trisha Yearwood, as well as an all-sing finale featuring the legendary woman of honor herself. Net proceeds from the show benefit the Opry Trust Fund and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“Seeing my Madame Tussauds wax figure for the first time tonight has been the icing on the cake,” said Lynn, who turns 87 on April 14. “Standing beside my 1970s self at this star-studded birthday party is a trip down memory lane!”

Lynn’s life-like wax figure represents a “moment in time” from her booming career in the late ‘70s and is permanently displayed in a ‘70s-themed Grand Ole Opry stage room at the Nashville attraction at Opry Mills. Her figure is outfitted in the full-length blue dress once worn on stage and featured on the cover of “I Remember Patsy,” which was released on April 4, 1977.

Lynn was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1962, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988. The Grammy Award winning country icon whose hits include "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)," "The Pill" and "Fist City” released her 41st studio album "Wouldn't It Be Great" in September.

Each Madame Tussauds figure is truly a work of art, involving teams of professional artists and sculptors who spend months on extensive research and take more than 300 measurements to recreate world-famous icons, achieving the kind of astonishing realism that has been at the heart of the almost 200-year old Madame Tussauds legacy.

Madame Tussauds Nashville is the company’s first offering in the U.S. that focuses solely on music icons that have shaped America’s musical landscape. Guests are encouraged to have fun with the famous stars from musical genres such as Country, Rock n Roll, Jazz, Blues and Pop.

Additional Nashville figures include Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Stevie Wonder, Carrie Underwood, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, George Jones, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Pearl, Ozzie Osbourne, BB King, Luke Bryan, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift.

For more information, visit https://www.madametussauds.com/nashville.

Additionally, stay connected on social media for real-time updates:

About Madame Tussauds Nashville

Madame Tussauds Nashville attraction is an interactive wax experience where guests have the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the world’s biggest musical icons. Built to honor Music City and its deep roots into America’s history, Madame Tussauds hosts visitors from across the globe as they enjoy a historical walk through America’s musical past and present with vivid scenes supporting the colorful cast of figures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005994/en/