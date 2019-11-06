Lori Esposito Murray Appointed President of Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Conference Board announced the appointment of Dr. Lori Esposito Murray as President of its public policy center, the Committee for Economic Development (CED). Murray will succeed retiring CED President Bernard Bailey, effective December 2019.

Murray joins CED with extensive experience at the highest echelons of domestic and international policy. She currently serves as an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations' (CFR) national security and defense program, and as an adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut. Prior to her role at CFR, she held the distinguished national security chair at the U.S. Naval Academy. She also is president emeritus of the World Affairs Councils of America, the largest non-partisan, non-profit, grassroots organization dedicated to educating and engaging the U.S. public on global issues.

Lori's work in government crosses political parties and extends to both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. Her multiple roles have included serving as special advisor to President Clinton on the Chemical Weapons Convention, where she helped oversee bipartisan approval of the agreement. Moreover, she oversaw negotiations on nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons issues as the assistant director for multilateral affairs at the State Department's U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. Prior to that, Murray worked as executive director of the Federal Advisory Committee on Gender-Integrated Training in the Military and Related Issues. She also was a consultant to President George W. Bush's Commission on Weapons of Mass Destruction and U.S. Intelligence Capabilities.

"Lori brings an extraordinary track record to CED, having worked in and out of government – with both parties – to promote policies for the public good," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

On Capitol Hill, Murray's work has included leading the bipartisan U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission. She also worked for nearly a decade as national security advisor to Senator Nancy Landon Kassebaum, a senior Republican member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Her responsibilities spanned the full spectrum of U.S. national policy: foreign policy, defense, intelligence, trade, and other issues.

"Since its inception in 1942, CED has led the way in convening America's business leaders to develop and advance reasoned, bipartisan solutions that generate more prosperity for more people," said Murray. "I'm honored to continue that tradition with the organization's staff, Trustees, and broader family of colleagues at The Conference Board."

Murray received her BA from Yale University and her PhD from The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

About the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board

Founded in 1942, the Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board, the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. The Conference Board is a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lori-esposito-murray-appointed-president-of-committee-for-economic-development-of-the-conference-board-300951855.html

SOURCE The Conference Board