News : Companies

News : Companies
Lori Faye Bock : Releases Wildly Popular New Christmas Card

11/21/2019 | 07:23pm EST

Abiquiú, New Mexico artist offers Southwest themed holiday greeting

Lori Faye Bock, the popular New Mexico animal artist and small businesswoman, has announced the publication and release of this year’s Christmas card from the painting entitled … Magical.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121006050/en/

Magical .... © Lori Faye Bock Christmas Greeting (Photo: Business Wire)

Magical .... © Lori Faye Bock Christmas Greeting (Photo: Business Wire)

The holiday greeting depicts a colorful hummingbird perched atop a saguaro cactus in winter with a festive wreath in the background secured to the door of a humble adobe bedecked with snow.

A native of Detroit, the 30-year resident of Abiquiú (pronounce Ah be cue), New Mexico, along the Chama River, Bock is grateful for the reception she is receiving from a growing network of gift shops, card and bookstores, florists, museums and grocers.

She states, “Our retailers have a choice to carry greeting cards from any company manufactured in any country outside the continental United States, and we are thankful that more and more Southwest businesses and their customers are embracing a local product that is created, published and distributed within the state.” Bock’s colorful line of 66 greeting cards and museum quality limited prints are New Mexico True Certified 100% Made in NM, a state designation program which promotes local businesses for consumers seeking to support the local economy.

Additionally, in recognition of the 20th anniversary of Bock’s entrance into the greeting card industry when the first press run consisted of just four cards, Bock has announced a special offer for consumers who reside within the Southwest, as well as those beyond our area who do not have access to a retail outlet in her company’s distribution network. All products, including 12 card portfolios, 6 card packs, as well as limited edition prints on her online store, are eligible for the offer of 20% off on all orders by entering Merry20 in the coupon code at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $20 or more.

“It’s a way to express my thanks for the support Americans have given me over the years as endorsements of my creative endeavors,” she went on to say.

LoriFayeBock.com

Wholesale Inquiries
ArtNoteCard.com


© Business Wire 2019
