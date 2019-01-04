Los Alamos Named Best Place to Raise a Family in New Mexico

Los Alamos, NM, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Alamos, New Mexico was recently named the best place to raise a family in New Mexico by Niche.com. The ranking was based on various factors, including “public schools, crime rates, cost of living, and family-friendly amenities,” according to Niche. White Rock, the neighboring community in Los Alamos County, came in second, with both towns receiving the only A+ ratings on the list.

“With exceptional schools, affordable living, opportunities for outdoor recreation and out-of-the-classroom learning, and a genuine community feel, Los Alamos is an incredible place to live, work and play,” said Kelly Stewart, Marketing Manager for Los Alamos County. “We’re a chosen destination by many active families for vacations and relocation, and we attribute that largely to the factors considered in Niche’s rankings. As the place ‘where discoveries are made,’ our town is a friendly, safe and welcoming place to raise smart, successful and well-rounded children.”

The home of groundbreaking scientific discoveries, which continues today at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), Los Alamos is rich in opportunities for curious minds. Exceptional learning takes place in and out of classrooms with the free and interactive Bradbury Science Museum and the Los Alamos Nature Center leading the way with extra-curricular educational opportunities for kids.

Los Alamos is also the gateway to three National Parks—Bandelier National Monument, Valles Caldera National Preserve and Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Here families can explore Ancestral Puebloan dwellings, hike, bike, camp, observe wildlife and learn about the history of Los Alamos’ role in ending World War II.

To keep active and healthy, families have many options for outdoor recreation, with more than 100 miles of hiking and biking trails throughout the area for those of all skill levels. For competitive athletes, Los Alamos is home to high altitude training, including North America’s highest-altitude indoor Olympic-size swimming pool at the Larry R. Walkup Aquatic Center. In the winter, families can enjoy skiing at Pajarito Mountain. And, from November through March, the Los Alamos County Ice Rink provides the setting for active fun, fitness and memory-making experiences.

Creativity and culture abound in the area with local art exhibits at Fuller Lodge Art Center and seasonal art fairs by the Los Alamos Arts Council. Theater performances by community members and regular concerts allow opportunities for children and community members to experience and excel in a variety of art mediums. Meanwhile the Los Alamos Creative District is producing ever more rewarding events on themes of science, nature, history, art and culture.

To make life easier for busy parents and active families, public transit is readily available in Los Alamos, allowing for transportation to and from activities, attractions and recreation centers.

“If you’re looking for an ideal community that’s open, welcoming and offers a wealth of opportunities to cultivate the next generation of leaders, we invite you to visit and discover your own ‘aha moments’ in Los Alamos,” added Stewart. “After a day or two, you’ll feel right at home.”

For more information on all there is to see and do in Los Alamos or to plan your visit, go to VisitLosAlamos.org. For those looking into relocation, a stop by the Visitor Center is encouraged to get recommendations tailored to your family’s interests. Beginning on March 1, 2019, the Los Alamos Visitor Center will reopen in a new and more centralized location at 475 20th Street, Suite A. From January 1–February 28, visitors are encouraged to visit the White Rock Visitor Center.

