Los Angeles Business Journal Recognizes John Krambeer, Kara Boccella and Mark Udis as Most Influential Wealth Managers

Three Camden Capital Partners, including John Krambeer, Kara Boccella and Mark Udis, have been distinguished as Most Influential Wealth Managers by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This list highlights the outstanding professionals making up the Los Angeles financial services industry.

The Most Influential Wealth Managers list is produced by a selection committee within the Los Angeles Business Journal. Nominees must be based in Los Angeles county and are considered based on their accomplishments in the past 18 months.

“We are honored to be featured in this special section by the Los Angeles Business Journal alongside the elite wealth managers in the Los Angeles area,” stated Camden Capital’s President and Partner, Rich Bursek. “We are invested in the Los Angeles community and committed to providing exceptional service to the individuals and families who live here.”

Camden Capital takes a holistic approach to wealth management, legacy planning and family office services for prominent high and ultra-high net worth families, business owners and entrepreneurs. The firm attributes much of its growth and success to referrals and seeks to develop long-term client relationships. Camden Capital’s independent structure, objective platform and underlying fiduciary duty differentiates it from other traditional firms, while a relentless commitment to achieving clients’ objectives, investment access, consolidated performance and tax reporting rests at the core of its value proposition.

Camden Capital has offices in Los Angeles, Century City, Manhattan Beach and North Palm Beach. The firm, and individual advisors, have been recognized by Barron’s, Forbes, The Financial Times, Financial Advisor Magazine and the Los Angeles Business Journal. For more information, please visit www.CamdenCapital.com.

