Los Angeles County Department of Health Services Partners with LANES to Populate Empaneled Life Management Platform

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Network for Enhanced Services (LANES) announced today that its repository of secure health information exchange (HIE) data will inform the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services' (DHS) empaneled life management (ELM) registry-based performance program to support population health initiatives.

With the addition of LANES data (encounters, labs and vitals), the ELM platform via Cerner's HealtheIntent will have a more robust information set from which to provide a holistic view of each individual's longitudinal health record within the DHS geographically empaneled patient population of approximately 425,000 lives.

Within DHS, approximately 200 primary care attending physicians, 500 physicians-in-training and their care teams at four acute care hospitals and 26 stand-alone ambulatory care sites will leverage the HIE data in a large-scale systematic manner to augment identifying and addressing gaps in care.

"Patients are assigned to ELM registries designated by specific conditions that will assist providers in guiding their care plans for screening and treatment," explained Guillermo Diaz Jr., M.D., Chief Medical Information Officer, Ambulatory Care Network, Los Angeles County DHS. "For instance, within each registry are built-in auto-reminders, indicators and measures designed to personalize care to the patient's needs. When a patient receives a flu shot at a facility outside of DHS, we can now see where the care was given and the action taken by the patient, which automatically satisfies the ELM reminder."

LANES provides DHS with near real-time clinical data such as hospital admissions and discharges, allergies, medications, lab results, diagnostic results and procedures from 29 non-DHS acute care hospitals and more than 300 non-DHS clinics.

The ELM platform weeds through this combined DHS and LANES data and brings to light those elements that may prove influential in helping providers manage health factors which may impact patients' health and well-being. For example, DHS patients who have been seen for emergency room visits outside of the DHS system may be highlighted as needing a higher level of care management than previously indicated with DHS data alone.

"DHS is a strategic partner in the LANES ecosystem dedicated to improving care management and business operations," said Ali Modaressi, CEO of LANES. "DHS trusts and relies on our secure data exchange to enhance its population health reporting and improve outcomes at the community level."

