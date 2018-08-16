Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Selects Thruvision Technology for People Screening Security Innovation

Ashburn, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - Thruvision, a provider of next-generation people screening technologies, today announced that the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) has deployed the Thruvision TAC mobile stand-off people screening solution to enhance LA Metro's transit security and counter-terrorism capabilities.

The Thruvision TAC addresses the growing need to protect public transit, surface transit and public venues from the threat of personnel-borne improvised explosive devices (PB-IEDs), explosives, weapons and other threats. A 2015 MIT study[1] concluded that terrorists have shifted to attacking surface transit using these types of concealed threats. Unlike metal detectors, which cannot detect non-metallic threats such as plastic explosives, the Thruvision TAC can detect any concealed objects at distances up to 25 feet. Unlike airport body scanners, it does not reveal anatomical details and it emits no energy or radiation.



PB-IED in mass transit



To view an enhanced version of the PB-IED in mass transit, please visit:

[http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6045/38137_a1534433745173_32.jpg]

"As recent terrorist attacks indicate, public transit agencies such as LA Metro need to be able to quickly, safely and effectively identify potential threats in crowded venues," commented Kevin Gramer, Vice President of Thruvision Americas. "The Thruvision TAC provides immediate identification of concealed items. Due to its compact design and mobile configuration, LA Metro will be able to deploy it rapidly based on changing security requirements."

In a statement issued by the US Transportation Security Administration, which performed extensive testing of Thruvision's technology, TSA Administrator David Pekoske hailed the deployment of Thruvision's system to improve transit security:

"TSA applauds the leadership of L.A. Metro for its proactive efforts to evaluate, procure and use state-of-the-art technology designed to detect potential threats to the transit system," said TSA Administrator Pekoske. "TSA is pleased to have been a partner during the evaluation and testing process, which ultimately led to the purchase of a recommended system to help detect and deter potential acts of terrorism while keeping the traveling public safe."

[Source: "TSA and L.A. Metro partner to provide advanced passenger screening system for L.A. County's transit system", US TSA press release, Aug. 14, 2018.]

In the same press release, Sheila Kuehl, L.A. County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair, commented:

"Metro has been an industry leader in testing new technologies to meet evolving threats to our public transportation infrastructure. This new technology will augment our already aggressive safety and security measures and help us proactively deter potential attacks to our system."

Originally developed by government research labs in the UK and US, the Thruvision system uses passive terahertz technology that detects the natural energy emitted by a person's body and can determine if a concealed object is blocking this energy.

[1] "Has Successful Terror Gone to Ground?", Arnold Barnett, Risk Analysis, Vol. 35, No. 4, 2015.

About Thruvision

Thruvision is a global security technology firm with offices in Washington DC and Oxford, England. Over 200 Thruvision systems have been successfully deployed worldwide. The platform is now being used for facility protection, customs and border control, mass transit and aviation security, and public area security screening. For more information, please contact Kevin Gramer, Vice President, Thruvision Americas (kevin.gramer@thruvision.com) or visit www.thruvision.com.

Key Thruvision Contacts

Company: Kevin Gramer, Vice President, Thruvision Americas, kevin.gramer@thruvision.com

Media: Andrew Goldsmith, AGX Marketing, andrew@agxmarketing.com