Los Angeles Law Firm Margolin & Lawrence Aids Final Round Processing of Third Phase Social Equity Applicants For Retail Cannabis Licensing

In support of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation’s social equity program workshops over this summer, partner Allison Margolin of Beverly Hills-based law firm Margolin & Lawrence previously announced that they would provide pro-bono assistance for the next two rounds of licensing for social equity applicants.

The final deadline to apply for the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation’s program ended on Monday, July 29th at 4pm, and Margolin and Lawrence processed a total of 57 applicants.

The program has been implemented to allow previously arrested or convicted marijuana criminal offenders to operate dispensaries. The law firm works to match potential investors with the pre-vetted program applicants. The cannabis licensing process consists of three separate phases. The first two phases resulted in the approval of almost 300 existing dispensaries and cannabis providers. The third phase seeks applications for delivery and additional retail licensing.

Wrapping up the third phase of applications, Margolin and Lawrence submitted sufficient documentation for 57 applicants, including 35 investors. However, the DCR said more than 1,200 participants submitted their materials statewide, confirmed by KFI AM, and is open to people who are “low-income status and/or have a low-level criminal history related to cannabis and operate in a ‘dispensary- impacted area,’ most of which are currently located in South Los Angeles and Hollywood.” Those who have successfully submitted their applications for review will be further assisted by the DCR in the process of receiving cannabis equity licensure.

"We are very excited to be in involved in what might be one of the first real efforts to do reparations for people who have been disproportionately affected by the drug war,” says the firm’s partner, Raza Lawrence. Ms. Margolin adds, “These reparations have been a promise made, in a way, since the civil war; however, concerns remain. We need to be vigilant that politics won’t taint this process so that we can ensure a truly fair system.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005729/en/