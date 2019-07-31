Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Los Angeles Law Firm Margolin & Lawrence Aids Final Round Processing of Third Phase Social Equity Applicants For Retail Cannabis Licensing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

In support of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation’s social equity program workshops over this summer, partner Allison Margolin of Beverly Hills-based law firm Margolin & Lawrence previously announced that they would provide pro-bono assistance for the next two rounds of licensing for social equity applicants.

The final deadline to apply for the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation’s program ended on Monday, July 29th at 4pm, and Margolin and Lawrence processed a total of 57 applicants.

The program has been implemented to allow previously arrested or convicted marijuana criminal offenders to operate dispensaries. The law firm works to match potential investors with the pre-vetted program applicants. The cannabis licensing process consists of three separate phases. The first two phases resulted in the approval of almost 300 existing dispensaries and cannabis providers. The third phase seeks applications for delivery and additional retail licensing.

Wrapping up the third phase of applications, Margolin and Lawrence submitted sufficient documentation for 57 applicants, including 35 investors. However, the DCR said more than 1,200 participants submitted their materials statewide, confirmed by KFI AM, and is open to people who are “low-income status and/or have a low-level criminal history related to cannabis and operate in a ‘dispensary- impacted area,’ most of which are currently located in South Los Angeles and Hollywood.” Those who have successfully submitted their applications for review will be further assisted by the DCR in the process of receiving cannabis equity licensure.

"We are very excited to be in involved in what might be one of the first real efforts to do reparations for people who have been disproportionately affected by the drug war,” says the firm’s partner, Raza Lawrence. Ms. Margolin adds, “These reparations have been a promise made, in a way, since the civil war; however, concerns remain. We need to be vigilant that politics won’t taint this process so that we can ensure a truly fair system.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:28pINFORMATION SERVICES : Enterprises in Brazil Switch Focus to Hybrid Data Centers
PR
12:28pINVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:28pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:26pCAPITAL ONE : breach the latest example of the growing risk of data hacks
AQ
12:26pURAL AIRL : GECAS to provide Ural Airlines two LEAP-powered A321neo
AQ
12:26pPittsburgh International Airport Partners with Artificial Intelligence Startup Zensors to Provide Live Accurate Wait Times for TSA Lines
GL
12:25pRAI WAY : Release notice of Financial Statements at 30 June 2019
PU
12:25pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/31/2019 - A new tranch of NE PROPERTY B.V. bonds worth EUR 500 million will start trading on the spot regulated market of Bucharest Stock Exchange on August 1st
PU
12:25pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/31/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in August 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group