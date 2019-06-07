Los Angeles Pride: AHF to Honor ‘Our Champions,' also Offer FREE (1 Minute) HIV Testing & FREE Pride Tickets

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF),
the largest global AIDS organization, is proud to join the LGBTQ
community in celebrating the 2019 Pride season through its participation
in 24 Pride events across the country, including Los Angeles, which
takes place this weekend (June 7th-9th).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005432/en/
This year, AHF is offering FREE (1 minute) HIV testing at the
2019 LA Pride parade in West Hollywood. Pride-goers who get tested for
HIV at one of our mobile vans will get a chance to win a FREE daily
ticket to the Pride festival ($30 value) or FREE VIP access
to evening events ($120 value)!
“We came up with this idea because we care about the LGBTQ community and
want as many people as possible to get tested for HIV. And, what better
way to connect with the community than in person at LA Pride?” said Max
Alvarez, Associate Director of Events for AHF.
The Pride testing vans will be parked on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at
locations detailed below. AHF will also pass out free condoms
to Pride-goers.
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
FREE HIV TESTING & PRIDE TICKETS. Plus, AHF’s ‘Our
Champions’ bus and contingent in the LOS ANGELES PRIDE
PARADE with International DJ
Anne Louise and live performances by Nikki
Valentine (Finalist from the Voice, Brazil).
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
Mobile testing vans open to public all weekend, times detailed below.
|
|
|
|
Pride Parade with ‘Our Champions’ Bus: SUNDAY JUNE 9th
(parade kickoff: 10:42 am).
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
FREE HIV Testing vans located in various locations, detailed below.
|
|
(FREE) HIV Testing:
|
|
|
FRIDAY 6/7:
|
|
|
SATURDAY 6/8:
|
|
|
SUNDAY 6/9:
|
Location:
|
|
|
8921 Santa Monica Blvd.
(near Bank of America)
|
|
|
8700 Santa Monica Blvd.
(near 24 Hour Fitness)
|
|
|
8700 Santa Monica Blvd.
(near 24 Hour Fitness)
|
Hours:
|
|
|
7:30pm-2am
|
|
|
11am-3am
|
|
|
6pm-3am
|
Look Out for AHF’s ‘Our Champions’ Pride Bus!
In addition to HIV testing, this year’s ‘Our Champions’ Pride
theme honors eight key individuals who have been influential advocates
and activists in the nearly four-decade fight against HIV and AIDS
and/or in AHF’s own history. The heartfelt artistic Pride tribute comes
on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, perhaps
the largest milestone and catalyst for the LGBTQ rights movement in
modern history.
In prior Pride seasons, AHF’s bus—which has become a staple at Pride
parades nationwide—focused on the LGBTQ concept of ‘One Community.’
Last year, its colorful ‘Lifesaver’ condom image promoted safer
sex and condom use to prevent HIV, STDs and unwanted pregnancies.
AHF’s ‘Our Champions’ bus will travel to multiple Pride parades
throughout the country, stopping first in Miami, then Long
Beach, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Chicago —
catching the eyes of parade-goers and reminding them of the brave human
beings who helped change our world.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the largest non-profit
HIV/AIDS healthcare provider in the USA. AHF currently provides medical
care and/or services to over one million individuals in 43 countries
worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, Eastern Europe,
and Asia. For more information, visit www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @AIDSHealthcare.
