Los Angeles Pride: AHF to Honor ‘Our Champions,' also Offer FREE (1 Minute) HIV Testing & FREE Pride Tickets

06/07/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

Friday June 7th – Sunday June 9th

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, is proud to join the LGBTQ community in celebrating the 2019 Pride season through its participation in 24 Pride events across the country, including Los Angeles, which takes place this weekend (June 7th-9th).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005432/en/

This year, AHF is offering FREE (1 minute) HIV testing at the 2019 LA Pride parade in West Hollywood ...

This year, AHF is offering FREE (1 minute) HIV testing at the 2019 LA Pride parade in West Hollywood. Pride-goers who get tested for HIV at one of our mobile vans will get a chance to win a FREE daily ticket to the Pride festival ($30 value) or FREE VIP access to evening events ($120 value)! (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year, AHF is offering FREE (1 minute) HIV testing at the 2019 LA Pride parade in West Hollywood. Pride-goers who get tested for HIV at one of our mobile vans will get a chance to win a FREE daily ticket to the Pride festival ($30 value) or FREE VIP access to evening events ($120 value)!

“We came up with this idea because we care about the LGBTQ community and want as many people as possible to get tested for HIV. And, what better way to connect with the community than in person at LA Pride?” said Max Alvarez, Associate Director of Events for AHF.

The Pride testing vans will be parked on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at locations detailed below. AHF will also pass out free condoms to Pride-goers.

WHAT:    

FREE HIV TESTING & PRIDE TICKETS. Plus, AHF’s ‘Our Champions’ bus and contingent in the LOS ANGELES PRIDE PARADE with International DJ Anne Louise and live performances by Nikki Valentine (Finalist from the Voice, Brazil).

 
WHEN: Mobile testing vans open to public all weekend, times detailed below.

Pride Parade with ‘Our Champions’ Bus: SUNDAY JUNE 9th (parade kickoff: 10:42 am).

 
WHERE: FREE HIV Testing vans located in various locations, detailed below.
 
(FREE) HIV Testing:     FRIDAY 6/7:     SATURDAY 6/8:     SUNDAY 6/9:
Location:    

8921 Santa Monica Blvd.

(near Bank of America)

   

8700 Santa Monica Blvd.

(near 24 Hour Fitness)

   

8700 Santa Monica Blvd.

(near 24 Hour Fitness)

Hours:     7:30pm-2am     11am-3am     6pm-3am
 

Look Out for AHF’s ‘Our Champions’ Pride Bus!

In addition to HIV testing, this year’s ‘Our Champions’ Pride theme honors eight key individuals who have been influential advocates and activists in the nearly four-decade fight against HIV and AIDS and/or in AHF’s own history. The heartfelt artistic Pride tribute comes on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, perhaps the largest milestone and catalyst for the LGBTQ rights movement in modern history.

In prior Pride seasons, AHF’s bus—which has become a staple at Pride parades nationwide—focused on the LGBTQ concept of ‘One Community.’ Last year, its colorful ‘Lifesaver’ condom image promoted safer sex and condom use to prevent HIV, STDs and unwanted pregnancies.

AHF’s ‘Our Champions’ bus will travel to multiple Pride parades throughout the country, stopping first in Miami, then Long Beach, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Chicago — catching the eyes of parade-goers and reminding them of the brave human beings who helped change our world.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the largest non-profit HIV/AIDS healthcare provider in the USA. AHF currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, Eastern Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @AIDSHealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
