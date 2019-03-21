Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board successfully winds up 2019 China roadshow in partnership with Hainan Airlines

HAIKOU, China, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LATCB), in partnership with Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines"), completed its 2019 China roadshow with the last stop of the tour taking place in Xi'an on March 8, 2019. The roadshow had kicked off in Changsha on March 5, 2019, followed by several promotional events in Chongqing and Chengdu on March 6 and March 7 respectively.

During the one-week trip across China, the delegation, led by LATCB, traveled over 2,000 kilometers, engaging in over 2,700 innovative one-to-many negotiations with more than 300 attendees. Aimed at providing Chinese travel agencies with information about the tourism sector and related business opportunities in Los Angeles, the delegation facilitated the signing of several agreements and letters of intent during the events. Attendees, most of whom are involved in some aspect of the travel industry, voiced their support for the process.

As the number of Chinese visitors to Los Angeles continues to grow year on year, Los Angeles has become the first city in the US to welcome over 1 million visitors from China, with the milestone having been achieved in 2016. In 2017, the number rose a further 11.7 percent to reach a new high of 1.123 million, while China remained the city's largest foreign visitor source market.

Hainan Airlines now operates 19 routes with destinations in North America. With nine direct round trip flights per week, Hainan Airlines offers over 5,200 seats from Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing and Xi'an to Los Angeles. The majority of Hainan Airlines' routes to North America are serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a spacious and comfortable cabin layout. Business class is equipped with 180-degree flatbed seats, BOSE noise reduction headphones and Bulgari toiletries, while every seat on the aircraft comes wired with an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and every passenger is served sumptuous offerings from both Western and Oriental cuisines. Passengers can also use their portable electronic devices on board.

Hainan Airlines plans to continue improving its route network and five-star services with the aim of facilitating travel for the flying public and creating for them a comfortable and safe flying experience.

