Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Los Angeles Turns Red to Commemorate World AIDS Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:28pm EST

Los Angeles, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lights will turn red across Los Angeles County, including Los Angeles City Hall and the pylons at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, December 1st to commemorate the 31st annual World AIDS Day.

 

“These lights are seen by millions of people across Los Angeles every night and we hope their shining red will remind those millions of the over 31,000 Los Angelenos we have lost to AIDS and the over 61,000 of our friends and neighbors currently living with HIV/AIDS,” said Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health. “Los Angeles County has the second largest HIV epidemic in the country and we must continue to educate everyone on how to prevent new infections. With broad access to healthcare, tools like PrEP and PEP, the science of Undetectable = Untransmittable, and the passion of countless advocates we can stop HIV in its track.”

 

“We have the knowledge and tools to stop HIV in our lifetime; what we need is a real commitment to action,” Thompson continued. “Hopefully people are inspired by these lights to work together as a community to stop HIV and AIDS in our County.”

 

ABOUT APLA HEALTH: APLA Health’s mission is to achieve healthcare equity and promote well-being for the LGBT and other underserved communities and people living with and affected by HIV. We remain committed to ending the epidemic in our lifetime.  We are a nonprofit, federally qualified health center serving more than 18,000 people annually. We provide 20 different services at 16 locations throughout Los Angeles County, including: medical, dental, behavioral health and HIV specialty care; PrEP counseling and management; health education and HIV prevention; and STD screening and treatment. For people living with HIV, we offer housing support; benefits counseling; home healthcare; and the Vance North Necessities of Life Program food pantries; among several other critically needed services. Additionally, we are leaders in advocating for policy and legislation that positively impacts the LGBT and HIV communities and conduct community-based research on issues affecting the communities we serve. For more information, please visit us ataplahealth.org.

Alex Medina
APLA Health
213.443.6518
amedina@apla.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pTech Data, Diplomat Pharmacy rise; Helmerich & Payne falls
AQ
02:18pU.S. Trade Deficit Seen Narrowing Again -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:16pATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : Consolidated Interim Report and Accounts - 3rd Quarter 2019
AQ
02:15pSTRONGPOINT ASA : 500 Cash Guard units to BULLION it
AQ
02:15pMEDIAWAN : Evolution of the Supervisory Board : Monica Galer Coopted, Cécile Cabanis Appointed as VP
BU
02:13pEMBRAER S A : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Portuguese Only)
PU
02:13pALTRI SGPS S A : announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2019
PU
02:13pCAIXABANK S A : The Company hereby informs that it has published on its corporate page the information related to the Transparency Exercise of 2019.
PU
02:13pMEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:13pUA/UAA LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Under Armour, Inc. Investors of Important January 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – UA, UAA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says Qualcomm tactics forced it out of modem chip market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group