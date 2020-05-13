Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Los Angeles doctor feeds, provides free medical care and tests the homeless for the coronavirus in their tents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Eugene Allen, a Board-Certified Emergency Medicine trained physician in Los Angeles and CEO of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, @DrAllenLA, is feeding and testing the homeless population of Los Angeles county in their tents and sleeping bags.  According to the LA Times, there are close to 59,000 homeless people and the pandemic has increased that number.  The loss of income because of job closures has forced more people to find other ways to survive.  The recent extension of the stay at home order until August in the Los Angeles area will dramatically affect the income of many, forcing this number to exponentially increase.  However, this date may continue to be pushed back as the coronavirus pandemic is unpredictable.

Dr. Allen stated, "I pulled off the freeway and saw a huge homeless population under a bridge.  A large portion of the homeless are found in abandoned railroad areas where there is no access to public water or potential for someone to give them food.  This group needs me the most during this pandemic. Every week my staff and I will be out in the community.  We will provide food items and essentials like much needed Lysol and toilet paper one week to everyone in the community and then alternate the next week with coronavirus testing, hot meals and medical treatment specifically for our homeless population. These services will be provided at my own expense."  Dr. Allen picked up all positive patients and relocated them to a local shelter for quarantine. 

The CDC epidemiological risk criteria for congregate living in large proportion groups is truly here for testing in the homeless population.  This raises the question of how are we addressing our homeless population and their potential spread of the disease? 

A large number of physicians across California do not have any free tests or access to labs that do free testing.  According to Dr. Allen, "Those locations have government contracts which pay the doctors, nurses and staff and also provide resources for the labs that do the testing."

As the community is preparing to return to work, Dr. Allen and CoronaVirus Test Los Angeles set up a system to decrease the spread of the virus.  www.CoronaVirusTestLA.com allows everyone to go get tested for the actual disease.  CoronaVirus Test Los Angeles checks for current infection and immunity. There are four locations in the Los Angeles area that covers the entire county.  In addition, Dr. Allen will go to areas who need testing but lack access to get it done.

"I will continue to use my own resources to test, feed and provide medical treatment to as many homeless people as God allows me to," stated Dr. Allen.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/los-angeles-doctor-feeds-provides-free-medical-care-and-tests-the-homeless-for-the-coronavirus-in-their-tents-301059041.html

SOURCE Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:55pSTAX Raises $5 Million To Fund Expanding Everlast Branded Products in the Australian Market
AW
11:50pINTELSAT : Undertakes Financial Restructuring to Pave the Way for Future Innovation and Growth
BU
11:45pBAE : Navigating the Future of Undersea Autonomy – Riptide Year-One
PU
11:40pSPEECH BY GOVERNOR KURODA VIA WEBCAST HOSTED BY THE NAIGAI JOSEI CHOSA KAI (RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF JAPAN) IN TOKYO (NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Economic and Financial Developments and the Responses Taken by the Bank of Japan)
PU
11:38pBANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Friday, May 15
AQ
11:36pChina's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
11:36pAll eyes on Detroit as automakers ready slow, careful reopening of plants
RE
11:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Bread Maker Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Product Launches to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against E*TRADE Financial Corporation
GL
11:25pKINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 13/5/20 - $1.5621
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group