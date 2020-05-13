Los Angeles doctor feeds, provides free medical care and tests the homeless for the coronavirus in their tents

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Eugene Allen, a Board-Certified Emergency Medicine trained physician in Los Angeles and CEO of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, @DrAllenLA, is feeding and testing the homeless population of Los Angeles county in their tents and sleeping bags. According to the LA Times, there are close to 59,000 homeless people and the pandemic has increased that number. The loss of income because of job closures has forced more people to find other ways to survive. The recent extension of the stay at home order until August in the Los Angeles area will dramatically affect the income of many, forcing this number to exponentially increase. However, this date may continue to be pushed back as the coronavirus pandemic is unpredictable.

Dr. Allen stated, "I pulled off the freeway and saw a huge homeless population under a bridge. A large portion of the homeless are found in abandoned railroad areas where there is no access to public water or potential for someone to give them food. This group needs me the most during this pandemic. Every week my staff and I will be out in the community. We will provide food items and essentials like much needed Lysol and toilet paper one week to everyone in the community and then alternate the next week with coronavirus testing, hot meals and medical treatment specifically for our homeless population. These services will be provided at my own expense." Dr. Allen picked up all positive patients and relocated them to a local shelter for quarantine.

The CDC epidemiological risk criteria for congregate living in large proportion groups is truly here for testing in the homeless population. This raises the question of how are we addressing our homeless population and their potential spread of the disease?

A large number of physicians across California do not have any free tests or access to labs that do free testing. According to Dr. Allen, "Those locations have government contracts which pay the doctors, nurses and staff and also provide resources for the labs that do the testing."

As the community is preparing to return to work, Dr. Allen and CoronaVirus Test Los Angeles set up a system to decrease the spread of the virus. www.CoronaVirusTestLA.com allows everyone to go get tested for the actual disease. CoronaVirus Test Los Angeles checks for current infection and immunity. There are four locations in the Los Angeles area that covers the entire county. In addition, Dr. Allen will go to areas who need testing but lack access to get it done.

"I will continue to use my own resources to test, feed and provide medical treatment to as many homeless people as God allows me to," stated Dr. Allen.

