Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Los Tigres del Norte Lead Singer Shares COVID-19 Guidance for Essential Workers & Migrant Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Jorge Hernandez talks with San Bernardino healthcare promotora in latest Spanish-language web episode of InformaGente public service video series & social media campaign

Joining the urgent battle to slow the spread of COVID-19 in California’s immigrant communities, which becomes even more urgent during this historic heatwave and wildfire season, a new Spanish-language episode of InformaGente features Jorge Hernandez, lead singer of the international music sensation Los Tigres del Norte, and Rosaicela Estrada, a healthcare "promotora" with Listos California partner El Sol Neighborhood Education Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005627/en/

Hernandez talked to Estrada to share critical tips to improve the health and safety of essential workers in the Central Valley and across the state, as well as how to seek medical care regardless of immigration status and the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Many people think that either 'It's not going to hit me, or I'm young or, no, it's not going to happen to me,' but that's where we are wrong," Estrada told Hernandez during the InformaGente conversation. "That's where we have to take care of ourselves and we have to take those steps for ourselves, for our family, for those around us, for everyone."

InformaGente is produced in English and in Spanish by Listos California, the statewide disaster preparedness campaign anchored in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), in partnership with two leading national Latino organizations, the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts (NHFA), and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

Detailed information for workers throughout the state and other helpful tips and tools are available in English at covid19.ca.gov and in Spanish at covid19.ca.gov/es. Additional worker information is also available in both languages at dir.ca.gov.

To know when the next installment of InformaGente becomes available, please follow us on social media.

As parts of the state are facing the threat of wildfires, we would like to share an earlier InformaGente episode featuring Monica Vargas, public information officer for the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and actress Melissa Barrera to reinforce the five steps for emergency preparedness.

ABOUT LISTOS CALIFORNIA

The Listos California Emergency Preparedness Campaign is an effort based on an investment of public funds by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers, to ready our most vulnerable populations for disasters like wildfires, earthquakes and floods, and now public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, before disasters strike. The campaign – which is led by co-chairs Karen Baker and Justin Knighten – is anchored at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:52pSOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : Bank to Open New Branch at The Domain in Austin
AQ
05:51pHITN Launches Special Electoral Coverage
BU
05:50pBankers Announces Change of Name to Central African Gold Inc.
NE
05:46pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Progenity, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Demand For Assisted-parking to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46pPFB CORPORATION : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
05:45pSalesforce to replace Exxon in Dow Jones Industrial Average index next week
RE
05:41pMICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
RE
05:40pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Ant Group Reconstitutes Board Ahead of IPO; Adds Three Independent Directors
5PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group