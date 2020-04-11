Log in
Loss Notice, Rosen, A Top Firm, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation

04/11/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Landec Corporation resulting from allegations that Landec may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 2, 2020, Landec disclosed that the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Department of Justice were investigating the Company regarding "potential environmental and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ('FCPA') compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting" at a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by Yucatan Foods, which Landec acquired in December 2018.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.14, or over 10%, to close at $10.03 per share on January 3, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Landec investors. If you purchased shares of Landec please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1754.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loss-notice-rosen-a-top-firm-continues-to-investigate-securities-claims-against-landec-corporation-301038940.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
